India A vs Nepal LIVE Streaming: Led by Tilak Varma, India A will begin their campaign in the tournament with a strong squad featuring several exciting young talents and players with international experience. The team includes Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Kumar Kushagra, Harshit Rana and Prabhsimran Singh, among others.

Nepal, meanwhile, will be captained by experienced leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, with wicketkeeper-batter Deepak Dumre expected to play an important role. The squad also features established players such as Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Dev Khanal, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora and Pawan Sarraf.

Both teams will be keen to begin their Group B campaign with a victory and strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Pakistan A and the United Arab Emirates are the other two teams in the group, with the top two sides advancing to the next stage.

India A vs Nepal: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: India A vs Nepal, 4th Match, Group B

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 1:00 PM Doha Time

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

India A vs Nepal: Squads

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh and Arshad Khan.

Nepal Squad: Deepak Dumre (WK), Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Dev Khanal, Ishan Pandey, Arjun Kumal, Sompal Kami, Nandan Yadav, Sundeep Jora, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Rashid Khan, Basir Ahamad and Abhishesh Gautam.

India A vs Nepal Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Nepal live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the India A vs Nepal match.

India A vs Nepal LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India A vs Nepal match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the India A vs Nepal match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.