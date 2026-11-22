India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Led by Tilak Varma, India A will look to continue their impressive start to the tournament after registering a massive 306-run victory over Nepal in their opening fixture. The Indian side boasts several exciting talents, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Harshit Rana and Prabhsimran Singh. Tilak and Kumar starred with centuries against Nepal, while Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana delivered impressive performances with the ball.

Pakistan A, meanwhile, will enter the contest after defeating the United Arab Emirates by 61 runs in their opening Group B match. Captained by Abdul Samad, the defending champions have a talented squad featuring Rohail Nazir, Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain and Sufyan Moqim. Shamyl and Maaz were among the standout performers with the bat against the UAE.

Both teams will be eager to secure another victory and strengthen their chances of reaching the semi-finals. With India A and Pakistan A having won their respective opening matches, Sunday’s encounter could play a decisive role in determining the Group B standings and the race for the top spot.

India A vs Pakistan A: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: India A vs Pakistan A, 8th Match, Group B

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 1:00 PM Doha Time

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

India A vs Pakistan A: Squads

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Tanush Kotian, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey and Arshad Khan.

Pakistan A Squad: Rohail Nazir (WK), Abdul Samad (Captain), Shamyl Hussain, Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Farhan Yousaf, Saad Masood, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Moqim, Ali Raza, Shahzaib Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz.

India A vs Pakistan A Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match between India A and Pakistan A live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the India A vs Pakistan A match.

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India A vs Pakistan A match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the India A vs Pakistan A match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.