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Home > Sports News > India A vs Pakistan A on November 22: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

India A vs Pakistan A on November 22: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: India A will take on Pakistan A on November 22 in Doha as eight teams compete for the title. The 50-over tournament runs from November 19 to 29, featuring two groups, six days of group-stage action, two semi-finals and a final at the West End International Cricket Stadium.

India A vs Pakistan A on November 22: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 12:33 IST

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: India A and Pakistan A will face off on November 22 in the DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, Qatar. The two sides are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 50-over tournament, which features eight teams. The competition will run from November 19 to 29, with the final scheduled at the West End International Cricket Stadium.

The India A-Pakistan A fixture will take place at 1 PM Arabia Standard Time on Sunday, November 22. India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before meeting Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage match will be against the UAE on November 24.

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Pakistan A will open its campaign against the UAE on November 20 before taking on India A. The team will complete its group-stage fixtures against Nepal on November 24. With only the top two teams from each group progressing, the results will determine the four semi-finalists.



Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Groups And Format

Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the tournament. Each team will face the other three sides in its group in a single round-robin format.

  • Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China

  • Group B: India A, Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played on November 26, followed by the second semi-final on November 27. The tournament final is scheduled for November 29.

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Venues

The tournament will be held at two venues in Doha, Qatar:

  • West End International Cricket Stadium (WEICS)

  • University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Cricket Ground

Both grounds will host group-stage fixtures. The West End International Cricket Stadium will also stage the two semi-finals and the final.

India A vs Pakistan A: Key Fixture

The November 22 encounter is one of the major fixtures in Group B. India A will enter the contest after facing Nepal in their opening match, while Pakistan A will begin its campaign against the UAE.

India A will then face the UAE on November 24, while Pakistan A will take on Nepal on the same day. Both teams will be looking to secure a top-two finish in the group and advance to the knockout stage.

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

All match timings are in Arabia Standard Time (AST).

November 19, Thursday

  • Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground

  • Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 20, Friday

  • Pakistan A vs UAE — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground

  • India A vs Nepal — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 21, Saturday

  • Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground

  • Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 22, Sunday

  • UAE vs Nepal — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground

  • India A vs Pakistan A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 23, Monday

  • Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground

  • Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 24, Tuesday

  • India A vs UAE — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground

  • Pakistan A vs Nepal — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 26, Thursday

  • First semi-final: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 27, Friday

  • Second semi-final: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

November 29, Sunday

  • Final — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium

The DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will conclude on November 29 in Doha. With India A and Pakistan A scheduled to meet in the group stage on November 22, their contest will be a key date on the tournament calendar as both teams pursue a place in the semi-finals.

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India A vs Pakistan A on November 22: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know
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