India A vs Pakistan A on November 22: Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: India A and Pakistan A will face off on November 22 in the DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha, Qatar. The two sides are placed in Group B alongside Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 50-over tournament, which features eight teams. The competition will run from November 19 to 29, with the final scheduled at the West End International Cricket Stadium.
The India A-Pakistan A fixture will take place at 1 PM Arabia Standard Time on Sunday, November 22. India A will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 20 before meeting Pakistan A two days later. Their final group-stage match will be against the UAE on November 24.
Pakistan A will open its campaign against the UAE on November 20 before taking on India A. The team will complete its group-stage fixtures against Nepal on November 24. With only the top two teams from each group progressing, the results will determine the four semi-finalists.
Last edition was a blockbuster and Qatar is ready for another round of fireworks 🧨 𝐓𝐡𝐞 #𝐃𝐏𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐬𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝟗 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 ⭐ #ACC https://t.co/rCZGF9JCYI
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 24, 2026
Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Groups And Format
Eight teams have been divided into two groups for the tournament. Each team will face the other three sides in its group in a single round-robin format.
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Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China
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Group B: India A, Pakistan A, Nepal and UAE
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played on November 26, followed by the second semi-final on November 27. The tournament final is scheduled for November 29.
Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Venues
The tournament will be held at two venues in Doha, Qatar:
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West End International Cricket Stadium (WEICS)
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University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) Cricket Ground
Both grounds will host group-stage fixtures. The West End International Cricket Stadium will also stage the two semi-finals and the final.
India A vs Pakistan A: Key Fixture
The November 22 encounter is one of the major fixtures in Group B. India A will enter the contest after facing Nepal in their opening match, while Pakistan A will begin its campaign against the UAE.
India A will then face the UAE on November 24, while Pakistan A will take on Nepal on the same day. Both teams will be looking to secure a top-two finish in the group and advance to the knockout stage.
Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule
All match timings are in Arabia Standard Time (AST).
November 19, Thursday
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Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, China — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground
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Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 20, Friday
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Pakistan A vs UAE — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground
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India A vs Nepal — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 21, Saturday
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Sri Lanka A vs Hong Kong, China — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground
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Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 22, Sunday
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UAE vs Nepal — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground
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India A vs Pakistan A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 23, Monday
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Afghanistan A vs Hong Kong, China — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground
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Sri Lanka A vs Bangladesh A — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 24, Tuesday
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India A vs UAE — 9:00 AM, UDST Cricket Ground
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Pakistan A vs Nepal — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 26, Thursday
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First semi-final: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 27, Friday
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Second semi-final: Group B winner vs Group A runner-up — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
November 29, Sunday
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Final — 1:00 PM, West End International Cricket Stadium
The DP World Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 will conclude on November 29 in Doha. With India A and Pakistan A scheduled to meet in the group stage on November 22, their contest will be a key date on the tournament calendar as both teams pursue a place in the semi-finals.
Priyanshu Priyadarshi is a sports journalist with News X, part of ITV Network, covering cricket, football, hockey and other major sporting events. He has also worked with The Sunday Guardian, another publication under the ITV Network, and previously with Jagran New Media. Throughout his career, Priyanshu has covered multiple tournaments across cricket, football, hockey and other major sports, delivering timely news, match reports, in-depth analysis and compelling sports stories. With a keen interest in cricket and a passion for sports journalism, he is committed to bringing readers accurate, insightful and engaging coverage of the biggest moments in the sporting world.