India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st Semi-Final: India A head into the contest after finishing second in Group B. The Indian side registered convincing victories over Nepal and the UAE but suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers, particularly after his sensational 204 off just 53 deliveries against the UAE.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, finished at the top of Group A after winning all three of their group-stage matches. Led by Pavan Rathnayake, the Islanders have displayed impressive consistency with both bat and ball. Their bowling attack, featuring Wanuja Sahan and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, will pose a significant challenge to India’s explosive batting lineup.

The winner will advance to the final, scheduled to be played on November 29 at the same venue. Here is everything you need to know about the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final, including the match schedule, venue, predicted playing XIs, full squads and live-streaming details.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st Semi-Final Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st Semi-Final (A1 vs B2)

Format: 50-over One-Day Match

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT | 1:00 PM Local Time

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st Semi-Final Predicted Playing XIs

India A Predicted XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Captain), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

Sri Lanka A Predicted XI

Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (Wicketkeeper), Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Nipun Dhananjaya, Janith Liyanage, Wanuja Sahan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ravindu Fernando, Dulaj Samuditha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Full Squads

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rinku Singh (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan.

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (Wicketkeeper), Nipun Dhananjaya, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (Wicketkeeper), Ravindu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanuja Sahan, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon, Garuka Sanketh.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st Semi-Final: Pitch Report

The West End Park International Cricket Stadium is expected to offer a balanced surface for the 50-over encounter. Fast bowlers could find some assistance early in the innings, while spinners are likely to become increasingly influential as the match progresses.

Batting first could be a favourable option, as stroke-making is expected to become more challenging under lights. A first-innings total of around 265-275 runs could prove competitive, while a score beyond 300 would put the batting side in a strong position.

India A vs Sri Lanka A 1st Semi-Final: Where To Watch LIVE?

India

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website.

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final on Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website.