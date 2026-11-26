India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE: Led by Tilak Varma, India A will aim to secure a place in the tournament final after finishing second in Group B. The Indian side registered convincing victories over Nepal and the UAE but suffered a 48-run defeat against Pakistan A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the standout performers, particularly after his sensational 204 off just 53 deliveries against the UAE. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma will also be expected to deliver significant contributions.

Sri Lanka A, meanwhile, finished at the top of Group A after winning all three of their group-stage matches. Led by Pavan Rathnayake, the Islanders have displayed impressive consistency with both bat and ball. Their bowling attack, featuring Wanuja Sahan and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, will pose a significant challenge to India’s explosive batting lineup.

India A will be eager to overcome the challenge of an unbeaten Sri Lankan side and book their place in the final, scheduled to be played on November 29 at the same venue. With a place in the title clash at stake, the encounter promises to be an exciting contest between two talented sides.

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: India A vs Sri Lanka A, 1st Semi-Final (A1 vs B2)

Format: 50-over One-Day Match

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST | 10:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 1:00 PM Doha Time

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

India A vs Sri Lanka A: Full Squads

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rinku Singh (Vice-Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pavan Rathnayake (Captain), Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Nishan Madushka (Wicketkeeper), Nipun Dhananjaya, Chamika Heenatigala, Janith Liyanage, Sharujan Shanmuganathan (Wicketkeeper), Ravindu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Wanuja Sahan, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 first semi-final between India A and Sri Lanka A live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the India A vs Sri Lanka A match.

India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A first semi-final live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.