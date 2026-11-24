India A vs UAE LIVE: Led by Tilak Varma, India A will aim to secure a crucial victory and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals. The Indian side features several exciting young talents, including Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Harshit Rana and Prabhsimran Singh. Tilak has already impressed with the bat in the tournament, while the likes of Abhishek and Rinku will be expected to deliver significant contributions.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, will look to finish their campaign on a positive note after suffering defeats in their opening two Group B matches against Pakistan A and Nepal. The UAE squad features experienced players such as Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Basil Hameed, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Shahdad and Sohaib Khan. They will face a tough challenge against India’s talented batting and bowling lineup.

India A are currently in a competitive position in Group B and will be eager to collect two more points to boost their semi-final qualification hopes. With Pakistan A also competing for a place in the knockout stage, the encounter against UAE carries considerable importance for the Indian side.

India A vs UAE: Match Details

Tournament: ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Match: India A vs United Arab Emirates, 11th Match, Group B

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM IST | 6:00 AM GMT

Local Time: 9:00 AM Doha Time

Toss: 11:00 AM IST

Venue: University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha, Qatar

India A vs UAE: Squads

India A Squad: Tilak Varma (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Prabhsimran Singh, Tanush Kotian and Arshad Khan.

United Arab Emirates Squad: M Aftab Alam (Captain & WK), Aryansh Sharma, Ansh Tandon, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Muhammad Shahdad, Basil Hameed, Ethan DSouza, Noorullah Ayobi, Uddish Suri, Ibrar Ahmad, Muhammad Mohsin, Sohaib Khan, Omid Rahman, Zahid Ali, Ayaan Misbah and Awais Ali Shah.

India A vs UAE Live Telecast

Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Group B match between India A and the United Arab Emirates live on the Sony Sports Network.

The tournament’s television coverage will be available through Sony Sports channels. Viewers can check their respective cable and DTH operator listings for the channel carrying the India A vs UAE match.

India A vs UAE LIVE Streaming Apps

Fans who prefer watching the India A vs UAE match on their smartphones, tablets and smart TVs can catch the live action through the following platforms:

SonyLIV app

SonyLIV website

SonyLIV is the official digital streaming platform for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. Fans can watch the India A vs UAE match live through the platform, subject to the applicable subscription requirements.