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Home > Sports News > India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

Is the India tour of Bangladesh back on track? BCB breaks its silence on hosting the Men in Blue for a six-match white-ball series this September.

India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence. Photo X
India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-02 14:28 IST

Despite months of uncertainty that clouded the fixture, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) remains optimistic about hosting India for a six-match white-ball series this year. The bilateral tour, which was originally slated for August-September 2025 before being deferred, is now being earmarked for September 2026.

Earlier this year, diplomatic tensions between the two nations had cast a shadow over cricketing relations. The situation grew particularly strained when the BCB demanded that its men’s team’s matches at the 2026 T20 World Cup be relocated from India due to security concerns. When the board refused to withdraw its stance, the ICC eventually replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament roster. During the same period, Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released from his Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) following directives from the BCCI amid the diplomatic freeze.

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However, as bilateral relations show signs of improvement, the BCB is moving forward with logistical preparations for the upcoming tour.

“We are confident about hosting India as per schedule,” BCB media committee chairman Asif Rabbani told Cricbuzz. “We have floated the EOI for media rights for the next few home series, including India’s tour, and hoping for a good response from prospective bidders. Everyone is well aware about the benefits of playing a white-ball series against a top side like India, and the signs are positive.”

The itinerary for the visit remains consistent with the previously announced plan. According to the original schedule, the Indian contingent is expected to arrive in Bangladesh on August 28. The action-packed tour is set to feature three ODIs, scheduled for September 1, 3, and 6, followed by a three-match T20I series on September 9, 12, and 13.

The delay of the tour had been formalized last year through a joint statement, which cited “international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams” as the primary reasons for the postponement. Now, with the BCB actively seeking media rights partners for the series, fans in both nations are hopeful that the diplomatic hurdles of the past are firmly behind them, paving the way for a highly anticipated contest between the two cricketing neighbors.

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India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence
Tags: Bangladesh media rights EOI India seriesBCB media committee chairman Asif RabbaniBCCI BCB diplomatic cricket tiesCricbuzz Asif Rabbani interviewICC T20 World Cup Bangladesh Scotland replacementind vs banIND vs BAN T20I matches 2026India tour of Bangladesh 2026 scheduleIndia vs Bangladesh ODI series SeptemberMustafizur Rahman KKR IPL contract releasepostponed India Bangladesh bilateral cricket

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India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

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India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

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India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence
India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence
India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence
India All Set To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In September? BCB Breaks Silence

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