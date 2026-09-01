India All-Time Test XI: Cheteshwar Pujara Drops Rohit Sharma And MS Dhoni, Picks Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli And Rahul Dravid

Cheteshwar Pujara picked his all-time India Test playing XI, with a twist. The former Indian batter had to make a team with players with whom he shared the dressing room. While there were some obvious picks like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the batting department, there were some notable misses as well. With Pujara putting himself at number three, there were some changes in the batting order as well. However, what raised eyebrows among fans was the decision from Pujara to not pick either MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma in his side. Here is a look at the playing XI selected by Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rahul Dravid to Open with Virender Sehwag

With Cheteshwar Pujara backing him at his number three position, it meant that his idol, Rahul Dravid had to be moved to the opening position. The classical Test batter occupied and made the number three position his own in the Indian team. However, Dravid opened the innings on 23 occasions. He returned with 807 runs at the top of the order at an average of more than 42.

In Pujara’s playing XI, Dravid will be opening the innings with Virender Sehwag. Sehwag was often credited as reshaping Test batting when it came to opening the innings thanks to his aggressive intent.

No Rohit Sharma in Pujara’s India Test XI

With Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag opening the innings, former Test captain Rohit Sharma found no spot in the playing XI. Sharma who had opened the innings 66 times since moving to the top of the order in 2019, scored close to 2700 runs at the top of the order. The 39-year-old’s best came opening the innings in white-ball cricket, particularly in the ODIs. His form at the top of the order faded away during the end of his career.

Rishabh Pant Selected Over MS Dhoni as Wicketkeeper

When selecting a wicketkeeper for his playing XI, Cheteshwar Pujara selected Rishabh Pant over MS Dhoni. Both Pujara and Pant had shared some memorable partnerships during India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumphs in Australia. The two played a crucial role in helping India win the series in 2020/21.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s India Test XI

Cheteshwar Pujara’s India Test XI: Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami; 12th man: Ishant Sharma

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