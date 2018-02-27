Virat Kohli and company have donated an amount to the people who are affected by water crises in Cape Town. India has donated Rand 1,00,000 ($8,500) to the Water Crises Fund. In this Noble cause, Faf du Plessis and his teammates also joined the hands. Before leaving the Cape Town, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also tweeted and wish rainbow nation that water crisis in the city ends soon. The donated money will be used to provide water to the poor people by drilling boreholes and to supply bottled water.

Virat Kohli and company have donated an amount to the people who are affected by water crises in Cape Town. Team India has won millions of hearts by their spectaculus cricket of the tour of South Africa. India has donated Rand 1,00,000 ($8,500) to the Water Crises Fund. In this Noble cause, Faf du Plessis and his teammates also joined the hands. The donated money will be used to provide water to the poor people by drilling boreholes and to supply bottled water.

In a presser African captain, Faf du Plessis said both the teams had the first-hand experience of the Water Crisis in Cape Town and, having chatted to Virat, we decided to get our teams to sign some jerseys which we auctioned off with the funds raised going to assist the Cape Town Water Crisis. South African Captain Faf du Plessis also added that motive for this auction was to create awareness and hope that other organization and sports comities will follow our steps.

Indian captain Virat Kohli told reporters that Cape Town is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, we never forget to visit the city on Africa series. By doing such cause and creating awareness about the drinking water crises, we are playing our part in highlighting the drought so people can see the seriousness of what’s taking place in the Mother City.

Before leaving the Cape Town, Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also tweeted and wish rainbow nation that water crisis in the city ends soon.

Time to leave beautiful Capetown and the Majestic Table Mountain. God bless you with the water. Soon coming. pic.twitter.com/P6JQDXsSXV — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 25, 2018

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag reveals why he chose Ashwin over Yuvraj as Kings XI Punjab skipper

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli needs to keep a check on his emotions, believes former Aussie skipper Steve Waugh

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App