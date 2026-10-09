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Home > Sports News > ‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing

‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing

India Cricket: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has criticised India’s inconsistency under Gautam Gambhir, blaming frequent changes to the playing XI and batting order. However, Watson praised Gambhir for backing Sanju Samson and believes greater continuity could make India extremely difficult to beat as they prepare for upcoming international assignments.

‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 15:59 IST

India Cricket: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has questioned India’s consistency under head coach Gautam Gambhir, pointing to frequent changes in the playing XI and batting order as a potential reason behind the team’s uneven performances across formats. While Watson acknowledged Gambhir’s contribution to the development of certain players, he believes greater continuity could make India a more formidable side.

Gambhir took charge of the Indian team in mid-2024 and has experienced contrasting results during his tenure. India have enjoyed success in white-ball cricket, including major tournament triumphs, but their performances in other bilateral assignments and Test cricket have attracted scrutiny.

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The team’s disappointing results in several recent series have raised questions about its approach, selection decisions and ability to maintain consistent performances. Watson believes frequent adjustments to the team combination have made it harder for players to settle into defined roles.

Shane Watson Explains Why India Have Struggled For Consistency

Speaking on Prime Video’s YouTube channel, Watson identified regular changes to the batting order and personnel as a key concern during Gambhir’s tenure.

“The thing that you continue to see and the reason India have been inconsistent under Gambhir is the chopping and changing around the batting order all the time. Players are coming in and out always, and when the team is unsettled, be it the batting order or players coming in and out, that just makes it more difficult for the team to be consistent. That’s why India have been so inconsistent,” Watson said.

The former Australian international suggested that frequent reshuffling can disrupt a team’s rhythm. Players often benefit from clarity over their positions and responsibilities, particularly when preparing for demanding international schedules across formats.

Watson’s comments come amid debate over India’s results under Gambhir, with the team experiencing success in some competitions while facing setbacks in other assignments. The challenge for the coaching staff will be to find a balance between giving opportunities to players and maintaining a settled combination.

Watson Credits Gambhir For Backing Sanju Samson

Despite his criticism, Watson also highlighted aspects of Gambhir’s coaching that he believes have benefited the Indian team. He specifically pointed to the backing given to wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who delivered important performances during the knockout stages of this year’s T20 World Cup, according to Watson.

“There are a lot of incredible things that Gambhir has brought to the Indian setup. There is no question about that. With the backing of players like Sanju Samson, Gambhir has done wonders for Samson. Samson repaid him and did some amazing things in the backend of the T20 World Cup. So there are a lot of great things Gambhir has brought,” Watson added.

Samson’s performances offer an example of how backing a player can produce positive results. Watson’s assessment, therefore, was not entirely critical of Gambhir. Instead, he distinguished between supporting individual players and repeatedly changing the team’s overall structure.

The former Australia all-rounder maintained that India could become an even more difficult opponent if the management provides greater stability to its batting order and playing XI.

“My belief is there is too much chopping and changing around the players under Gambhir. There needs to be a little more continuity there, and for world cricket, if they do that, they are going to be ridiculously hard to beat,” Watson said.

India Face West Indies Before New Zealand Tour

India are currently engaged in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies. The assignment will be followed by a comprehensive tour of New Zealand, featuring contests in all three international formats.

The New Zealand tour is scheduled to include two Test matches, five ODIs and five T20Is, giving Gambhir and his coaching staff another opportunity to assess combinations and build consistency across the squad.

With a demanding calendar ahead, team selection and the management of player roles are likely to remain important talking points. Whether India opt for greater continuity or continue experimenting with combinations will be closely watched as they prepare for their upcoming international commitments.

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‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing
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‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing

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‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing
‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing
‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing
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‘India Are Inconsistent Under Gambhir’: Former Australia World Cup-Winning Legend Criticises Team’s Chopping And Changing

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