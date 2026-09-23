‘India Are The Benchmark’: Pakistan Cricket Team Coach Mike Hesson’s Massive Admission Ahead of Asian Games 2026 | IND vs PAK Match on The Cards?

Pakistan’s white-ball coach Mike Hesson has heaped praise on rival nation Team India as both teams prepare for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket competition in Japan. With India and Pakistan having the potential to lock horns at some stage in the Asian Games, the former New Zealand head coach declared that the Men in Blue currently hold the benchmark when it comes to the white-ball format.

Mike Hesson urges Pakistan to catch up to India

With India becoming the first side this year to win back-to-back T20 World Cup titles and the first side to lift the coveted trophy on home soil, Hesson opined that Pakistan must do its best to catch up with the Men in Blue. The 51-year-old said they are again keen to play Shreyas Iyer and co. and put them under pressure. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, he said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

“India are the benchmark in terms of white-ball cricket at the moment and our challenge is to catch up to that. We are preparing as best as we can and if we get an opportunity to play [India], we will certainly put them under pressure as we were able to do in the final of the Asia Cup. There is a lot of cricket to be played between now and before being able to play the final for both sides, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.”

Mike Hesson defends Pakistan’s T20I side

While Hesson admitted that Pakistan’s Test side is struggling, evidenced by their standing in the 2025-27 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, the 51-year-old stated that the T20 side has made some marked improvement. He elaborated:

“The Test team are struggling and we are all well aware of it. But the win percentage of the T20I team in the last 15 months has been third or the fourth best. We have lost to India on multiple occasions and that is the benchmark of all the Pakistani teams, we understand that. But to suggest that the T20 side is at a low [is not correct]. We were eighth in the world in T20 cricket when I came in and now have gone up to fifth. We have gone up 30 points, which has happened only by winning series. We have won not only in Pakistan, but in Dubai and America etc. We have won a lot of series over the last 15 months in T20 cricket so I think it is not fair to put all three formats together.”

Pakistan will play the first quarter-final of Asian Games 2026 in Nisshin, Japan on September 28, Monday.