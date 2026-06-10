India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More

India at Australian Badminton Open 2026: PV Sindhu Leads Medal Hopes as Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Remain Absent — Check Full Squad, Live Streaming, Prize Money and More