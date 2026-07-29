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Home > Sports News > India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More

India will look to continue its impressive medal-winning run on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 29. Medal hopes will rest on stars such as Parul Choudhary, Manpreet Kaur, Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra and Harjinder Kaur, while several Indian boxers will be aiming to secure semifinal spots and guaranteed medals.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6 Timings and More
India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6 Timings and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 09:56 IST

India at Commonwealth Games 2026: India will look to continue its impressive medal-winning run on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 29. After Harjinder Kaur and Gulveer Singh added silver medals on Tuesday, Indian athletes will compete across weightlifting, athletics, boxing, swimming, para swimming and bowls. Medal hopes will rest on stars such as Parul Choudhary, Manpreet Kaur, Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra and Harjinder Kaur, while several Indian boxers will be aiming to secure semifinal spots and guaranteed medals.

India Schedule for Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 (July 29) – All Timings in IST

  • 2:00 PM: Weightlifting – Sanjana in Women’s 77kg Final (Medal Event)
  • 11:37 PM: Swimming – Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 100m Backstroke Final (Medal Event, if qualified)
  • 11:51 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men’s 200m Freestyle Final (Medal Event, if qualified)
  • 11:54 PM: Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men’s Long Jump Final (Medal Event)
  • 12:31 AM (July 30): Athletics – Manpreet Kaur in Women’s Shot Put Final (Medal Event)
  • 12:46 AM (July 30): Para Swimming – Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final (Medal Event, if qualified)
  • 12:55 AM (July 30): Para Athletics – Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final (Medal Event)
  • 1:14 AM (July 30): Swimming – Aryan Nehra in Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final (Medal Event)
  • 1:42 AM (July 30): Para Athletics – Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in Men’s 100m T47 Final (Medal Event)
  • 2:05 AM (July 30): Athletics – Parul Choudhary in Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal Event)

India’s Top Medal Hopes on Day 7

India will once again have multiple medal opportunities throughout the day. Weightlifter Sanjana begins the medal charge in the women’s 77kg final before athletics stars Sreeshankar Murali, Manpreet Kaur and Parul Choudhary look to reach the podium later in the evening. In the pool, Srihari Nataraj and Aryan Nehra will target medals if they progress to their respective finals, while para athletes Devender Kumar, Sagar Thayat, Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit will also be in action in medal events.

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Indian Boxers Eye Semifinal Berths

India also have a busy day inside the boxing ring, with Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Yadav, Narender Berwal and Jaismine Lamboria all competing in quarterfinal bouts. Victories would guarantee them at least bronze medals and keep India’s strong boxing campaign on track.

India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Campaign So Far

India have enjoyed an impressive start to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, with weightlifting leading the medal haul. Mirabai Chanu won the country’s first gold medal before Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi and Harjinder Kaur added silver medals. Gulveer Singh also secured a silver medal in athletics, as India continued climbing the medal standings heading into another action-packed day.

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India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More
Tags: Commonwealth Games 2026

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India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More

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India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More
India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More
India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Parul Choudhary to Manpreet Kaur, Check All Indians in Action On July 29 | Complete Medal Event Schedule for Day 6, Timings and More
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