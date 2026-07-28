India at Commonwealth Games 2026: From Srihari Nataraj to Nirupama Devi, Check All Indians in Action On July 28 | Complete Schedule for Day 6 Timings, Medal Events and More

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 Schedule: India will once again have a packed schedule on Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Tuesday, July 28, with medal hopes spread across athletics, weightlifting, boxing and swimming. Star long-distance runner Gulveer Singh will compete in the men’s 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh eyes a podium finish in the women’s high jump final. Weightlifters Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will also battle for medals, while Srihari Nataraj begins his campaign in the men’s 100m backstroke. Several Indian boxers, including Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas, will also fight in crucial quarterfinal bouts.

India’s Complete Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 28 (All Timings in IST)

2:30 PM onwards – Weightlifting Women’s 63kg Final – Nirupama Devi Seram

5:00 PM onwards – Weightlifting Women’s 69kg Final – Harjinder Kaur

6:00 PM onwards – Athletics Women’s High Jump Final – Pooja Singh

6:35 PM onwards – Athletics Men’s 10,000m Final – Gulveer Singh

7:00 PM onwards – Boxing Quarterfinals Women’s 54kg – Preeti Pawar Women’s 60kg – Priya Ghanghas Men’s 55kg – Kapil Pokhariya Men’s 65kg – Jadumani Singh



12:30 AM onwards – Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats – Srihari Nataraj

2:30 AM onwards – Swimming (If Qualified) Men’s 100m Backstroke Semifinal – Srihari Nataraj



Indian Medal Hopes on Day 6

India’s biggest medal opportunities on Tuesday are expected to come from weightlifting, where Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur will compete in their respective finals. Athletics also offers strong medal prospects through Gulveer Singh in the men’s 10,000m final and Pooja Singh in the women’s high jump. In boxing, Indian pugilists will be aiming to secure semifinal berths and guarantee themselves medals by winning their quarterfinal bouts.

Srihari Nataraj Set to Begin Swimming Campaign

One of India’s leading swimmers, Srihari Nataraj, will begin his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign in the men’s 100m backstroke heats. If he qualifies, he will return later in the day for the semifinal as he targets a place in the medal race.

India’s Campaign So Far at Commonwealth Games 2026

India have enjoyed an impressive start to the Commonwealth Games 2026, with weightlifting contributing the majority of the medals. Mirabai Chanu opened India’s gold medal account, while Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Bindyarani Sorokhaibam added silver medals to the tally. The Indian contingent will now look to continue its strong momentum on Day 6 across multiple disciplines.