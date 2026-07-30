India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Neeraj Chopra to Parul Chaudhary, Check All Indians in Action On July 30 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 8, Timings and More

India at Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 8 Schedule: India will look to continue their impressive medal charge at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday, July 30. After a memorable Day 7 that saw Dilip Mahadu Gavit win gold, Mohammed Basil claim silver and Murali Sreeshankar bag another long jump silver, the Indian contingent will now pin its hopes on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, distance runner Parul Chaudhary, shot put stars Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill, along with weightlifters Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh in medal events. Track cycling also gets underway with Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo making their Commonwealth Games debut.

India Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 Schedule (Thursday, July 30)

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athletes 2:55 PM Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Qualifying Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh 6:30 PM Weightlifting (Medal Event) Women’s 86+kg Final Martina Devi Maibam 10:50 PM* Track Cycling Men’s Team Sprint Finals (Subject to Qualification) Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Rojit Singh Yanglem 11:00 PM Weightlifting (Medal Event) Men’s 110+kg Final Lovepreet Singh 11:30 PM Athletics (Medal Event) Men’s Shot Put Final Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill 1:10 AM (July 31) Athletics (Medal Event) Women’s Discus Throw Final Seema Kaliramna, Nidhi Rani 1:48 AM (July 31) Athletics (Medal Event) Women’s 5000m Final Parul Chaudhary

*The track cycling finals will only take place if India qualify through the earlier rounds.

Neeraj Chopra Headlines India’s Day 8 Challenge

Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra will be the biggest attraction for Indian fans as he begins his Commonwealth Games campaign in the men’s javelin throw qualification. He will be joined by Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh as India eyes multiple finalists in the event.

Another athlete to watch is Tejaswin Shankar, who is scheduled to begin his decathlon campaign. However, his participation will depend on his fitness after suffering a knee flare-up during the high jump final earlier this week.

India’s Medal Hopes on Day 8

India have several opportunities to add to their medal tally on Thursday. Martina Devi Maibam and Lovepreet Singh will compete in the heavyweight weightlifting finals, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will challenge for podium finishes in the men’s shot put. Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani will feature in the women’s discus throw final, while Parul Chaudhary will look to cap off the day with a strong performance in the women’s 5000m final.

Track Cycling Campaign Begins

India will also begin its campaign in track cycling at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Rojit Singh Yanglem will compete in the men’s team sprint, with the trio aiming to qualify for the medal race later in the evening.