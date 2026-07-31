India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Neeraj Chopra to Preeti Pawar, Check All Indians in Action On July 31 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 9, Timings and More

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: India will have another action-packed day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday, July 31, with several medal hopefuls competing across athletics, boxing, judo, bowls and track cycling. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra headlines the Indian contingent in the men’s javelin throw final, while Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh will also aim for podium finishes. Boxers including Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria and Sachin Siwach will fight in the semifinals after already assuring themselves of medals, while Tejaswin Shankar continues his quest for a decathlon medal.
India Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 31 (All Timings in IST)
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Indian Athletes
|2:35 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles
|Tejaswin Shankar
|3:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women’s 54kg Semifinal
|Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia)
|3:20 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Men’s -60kg Round of 16
|Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi)
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women’s -52kg Round of 16
|Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone)
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Men’s -66kg Round of 16
|Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique)
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women’s -48kg Quarterfinal
|Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland)
|3:30 PM onwards
|Judo
|Women’s -47kg Quarterfinal
|Yamini Mourya vs TBD
|4:15 PM
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats
|Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak
|4:30 PM
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg Semifinal
|Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada)
|5:00 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault
|Tejaswin Shankar
|5:15 PM
|Bowls
|Men’s Pairs
|Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs Falkland Islands
|5:21 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1
|Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem
|7:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women’s 57kg Semifinal
|Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho)
|7:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women’s 70kg Semifinal
|Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)
|8:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg Semifinal
|Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia)
|8:30 PM
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin Round 1
|David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram
|10:20 PM
|Bowls
|Women’s Singles
|Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia)
|10:46 PM*
|Track Cycling
|Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final (Medal Event)
|Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem (If Qualified)
|11:01 PM*
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin Round 2
|David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram (If Qualified)
|11:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women’s 51kg Semifinal
|Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada)
|11:30 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
|Tejaswin Shankar
|11:45 PM*
|Track Cycling
|Men’s Keirin Final (Medal Event)
|David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram (If Qualified)
|12:15 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg Semifinal
|Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England)
|12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|Athletics
|Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event)
|Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh
|12:45 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg Semifinal
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu)
|1:05 AM (Aug 1)
|Athletics
|Men’s Decathlon 1500m
|Tejaswin Shankar
|1:15 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing
|Men’s 60kg Semifinal
|Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales)
|1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|Boxing
|Men’s 90+kg Semifinal
|Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago)
|1:30 AM (Aug 1)
|Athletics
|Men’s 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event)
|Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan
*Subject to qualification.
Neeraj Chopra Headlines India’s Medal Hopes
All eyes will be on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who qualified for the men’s javelin throw final alongside compatriots Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. The trio will look to challenge defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka and former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada in what promises to be one of the marquee athletics events of the Games.
India Eye More Boxing Medals
India are guaranteed multiple boxing medals, but Friday’s semifinals will determine who progresses to the gold medal bouts. Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal will all be in action, while Tejaswin Shankar continues his bid for a decathlon podium finish after remaining firmly in medal contention following the opening day.