India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Neeraj Chopra to Preeti Pawar, Check All Indians in Action On July 31 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 9, Timings and More

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: India will have another action-packed day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday, July 31, with several medal hopefuls competing across athletics, boxing, judo, bowls and track cycling. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra headlines the Indian contingent in the men’s javelin throw final, while Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh will also aim for podium finishes. Boxers including Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria and Sachin Siwach will fight in the semifinals after already assuring themselves of medals, while Tejaswin Shankar continues his quest for a decathlon medal.

India Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 31 (All Timings in IST)

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athletes 2:35 PM Athletics Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles Tejaswin Shankar 3:15 PM Boxing Women’s 54kg Semifinal Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) 3:20 PM Athletics Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw Tejaswin Shankar 3:30 PM onwards Judo Men’s -60kg Round of 16 Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women’s -52kg Round of 16 Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) 3:30 PM onwards Judo Men’s -66kg Round of 16 Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique) 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women’s -48kg Quarterfinal Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women’s -47kg Quarterfinal Yamini Mourya vs TBD 4:15 PM Athletics Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak 4:30 PM Boxing Men’s 80kg Semifinal Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) 5:00 PM Athletics Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault Tejaswin Shankar 5:15 PM Bowls Men’s Pairs Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs Falkland Islands 5:21 PM Track Cycling Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem 7:15 PM Boxing Women’s 57kg Semifinal Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) 7:30 PM Boxing Women’s 70kg Semifinal Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) 8:15 PM Boxing Men’s 55kg Semifinal Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) 8:30 PM Track Cycling Men’s Keirin Round 1 David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram 10:20 PM Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) 10:46 PM* Track Cycling Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit Final (Medal Event) Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem (If Qualified) 11:01 PM* Track Cycling Men’s Keirin Round 2 David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram (If Qualified) 11:30 PM Boxing Women’s 51kg Semifinal Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) 11:30 PM Athletics Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw Tejaswin Shankar 11:45 PM* Track Cycling Men’s Keirin Final (Medal Event) David Beckham Elkachohtoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram (If Qualified) 12:15 AM (Aug 1) Boxing Women’s 60kg Semifinal Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) 12:45 AM (Aug 1) Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event) Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh 12:45 AM (Aug 1) Boxing Women’s 75kg Semifinal Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) 1:05 AM (Aug 1) Athletics Men’s Decathlon 1500m Tejaswin Shankar 1:15 AM (Aug 1) Boxing Men’s 60kg Semifinal Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) 1:30 AM (Aug 1) Boxing Men’s 90+kg Semifinal Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad and Tobago) 1:30 AM (Aug 1) Athletics Men’s 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event) Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan

*Subject to qualification.

Neeraj Chopra Headlines India’s Medal Hopes

All eyes will be on Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, who qualified for the men’s javelin throw final alongside compatriots Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. The trio will look to challenge defending Commonwealth champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, world leader Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka and former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada in what promises to be one of the marquee athletics events of the Games.

India Eye More Boxing Medals

India are guaranteed multiple boxing medals, but Friday’s semifinals will determine who progresses to the gold medal bouts. Preeti Pawar, Lovlina Borgohain, Jaismine Lamboria, Priya Ghanghas, Sakshi Choudhary, Arundhati Choudhary, Ankush Panghal, Jadumani Singh, Sachin Siwach and Narender Berwal will all be in action, while Tejaswin Shankar continues his bid for a decathlon podium finish after remaining firmly in medal contention following the opening day.