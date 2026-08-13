India at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Squad, Pool D, Schedule And What They Need to Qualify

India at Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian women’s hockey team is going to kick off the action at the 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands, looking forward to a deep run in one of the biggest events of the sport. Under the captaincy of Salima Tete and the mentorship of Sjoerd Marijne, the Indian squad comes to the tournament with a mix of seasoned internationals and World Cup debuts. The event spans August 15 – August 30 and will include 16 nations vying for top spots in games held at two different venues, Amstelveen and Wavre.

Through the qualification pathway, only a few months earlier, India obtained its qualification for the World Cup. Now, the country’s seventh appearance at the grand contest is being welcomed with enthusiasm. After their successful qualification series and their competitive performances abroad, the team seems to approach the World Cup event with optimism.

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Which Group Are India In?

India are placed with China, England, and South Africa in Pool D. England, one of the big guns among European teams, has also joined the group, and the Chinese team is getting better at a very consistent pace. South Africa But will aim to make it difficult for the top teams and come up with an unexpected result.

Pool D: India, China, England, South Africa

India Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

India vs China: August 16, 6:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa: August 18, 6:30 PM IST

India vs England: August 20, 6:30 PM IST

All of India’s group-stage matches will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad

India picked 20 players with a good balance of youth and experienced players in the squad. Captain Salima Tete will be their leader, and some of the more experienced team members like Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Neha Goyal and Lalremsiami will likely be major contributors. It is worthwhile to mention that there are 11 new faces who have been awarded debut places, showing that the Indian team is gradually getting younger and they are making substantial efforts to nurture the potential stars.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Salima Tete (Captain), Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Neha, Deepika Soreng

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungstung

Qualification Chances: Can India Reach The Knockouts?

India’s prospects of progressing to the knockout stage remain realistic, yet they will be dependent entirely on their results vis–vis the games against China and South Africa. England, as the dominant side of Pool D, can be viewed as a big threat to qualification if China’s game against them is crucial.

The World Cup format has been changed for next year, allowing teams more ways to get to the quarter-finals and semi-finals. A finish in the top two in the group would be a major boost for India’s chance to get to the final stages of the festival.

The head coach Sjoerd Marijne has admitted in public that entering the world rankings top eight is still the primary aim of the team. India will see getting to the quarter-finals as a realistic goal given their strong core, spearheaded by Tete, and young players on board wanting to show up. But playing against the best teams regularly and maintaining that high-level performance will be the key if they want to win a World Cup medal.

Where To Watch Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026?

The 2026 FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup is being held jointly in Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to August 30. Fans in India can follow the tournament through Star Sports Network.

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