India-Bangladesh: Day 3 Of Kanpur Test Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield

The day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium was abandoned on Sunday without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield.

Though it did not rain so far today, there were still some wet patches in the ground, including one near the bowler’s run up area. The outfield could not be dried out despite the covers being peeled off.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X on Sunday and posted, “UPDATE Play for Day 3 in Kanpur has been called off due to wet outfield. #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank”

Even the second day of action was abandoned due to rain.

If India does not get a win in this Test, it could make their journey towards a hat-trick of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK a little harder, requiring them to beat New Zealand in three-match home Test series (from October 16 onwards) and Australia in five-Test series away from home (from November 22 onwards) by much bigger scorelines and margins.

With seven wins, two losses and a draw in 10 matches, India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Even the first day of action was spoilt by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls, with six fours.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India’s victory.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

