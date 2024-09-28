Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test: Day 2 Called Off Due To Rain

 Day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park stadium was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled on Saturday.

India-Bangladesh Kanpur Test: Day 2 Called Off Due To Rain

Day two of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to X and posted, “Update from Kanpur Play has been called off for Day 2 due to rains. #TeamIndia | #INDvBAN | @IDFCFIRSTBank.” Earlier, during the delay, team India left the Green Park Stadium as the start of the day two was hit by rain. Players were spotted leaving the stadium in their team bus.

If India does not get a win in this Test, it could make their journey towards a hat-trick of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in the UK a little difficult, requiring them to beat New Zealand in three-match home Test series (from October 16 onwards) and Australia in five-Test series away from home (from November 22 onwards) by much bigger scorelines and margins.

MUST READ | Adam Zampa Becomes Eighth Highest Wicker-taker For Australia In ODIs

With seven wins, two losses and a draw in 10 matches, India sits at the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

Even the first day of action was spoilt by rain as Bangladesh could complete only 35 overs, scoring 107/3, with Mominul Haque (40*) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) unbeaten.

Pacer Akash Deep (2/34) had started the proceedings on day one on a bright note, removing Zakir Hasan (0) and Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) in quick succession to reduce Bangladesh to 29/2.

After a 51-run partnership between skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Haque, the former was trapped by Ravichandran Ashwin for 31 in 57 balls, with six fours.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India’s victory.

ALSO READ | Australia’s Cameron Green Ruled Out of England Tour Due To Injury

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket India Vs Bangladesh Second Test India vs Bangladesh Test

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox