At the Adelaide Oval cricket stadium. Thanks to Virat Kohli's impressive innings of 104 runs, men in blue managed to chase Australia's total of 299 runs. The third and final match of the ODI series between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where both the skippers, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, will be eyeing to bag the match and series.

At the Adelaide Oval, Team India defeated Australia by 6 wickets and 5 balls remaining. Thanks to Virat Kohli’s impressive innings of 104 runs, men in blue managed to chase Australia’s total of 299 runs. After fireworks from Virat Kohli, experienced MS Dhoni took the charge and struck a half-century. MSD hit 55 runs off 54 balls with 2 long sixes. Dhoni kept patience and gave the strike to Kohli, who was hitting the ball hard, on most of the occasion. It was 39th ODI century for Virat Kohli, which comes off 112 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Today, after winning the toss, Aussie captain Aaron Finch elected to bat first. Alex Carey and Kangaroos’ skipper opened up the innings, but Aaron Finch again failed to impress with the bat. Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocked the bails with a swinging delivery and scalped Finch for 6 runs. Followed by Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja, who went back early 18 and 21 runs. But it was Shaun Marsh who held the fort for his side and struck 131 runs off 123 balls including 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Peter Handscomb 20, Marcus Stonis 29 and Glenn Maxwell contributed 48 runs and helped Australia to set a total of 298 runs in their respective 50 overs.

India chased the target of 299 runs

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for India. Sharma batted in the same style, like the Sydney ODI where he scored a ton, but today, fell short 7 runs of his another half-century. Shikhar Dhawan’s bad form continued and again he failed to impress with the bat. The Indian side was supported by captain Kohli, who led from the front and scored 104 runs off 112 balls with 5 rolling boundaries and 2 big sixes.

When Team India was in the driving seat, Jhye Richardson got the massive wicket of Virat Kohl and his side back in the game. At a time, after the dismissal of Virat Kohli, India needed 55 runs off 6 overs, the game became a neck to neck battle but MS Dhoni (55) rescued the team and fished the match in style with Dinesh Karthik (25) in a cameo.

Melbourne to decide the winner of ODI series:

The third and final match of the ODI series between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where both the skippers, Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch, will be eyeing to bag the match and series.

