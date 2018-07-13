India crushed England by 8 wickets in on Thursday in the 1st ODI at Trent Bridge stadium of Nottinghamshire in England. Virat Kohli and company chased the target of 268 runs easily as explosive batsman Rohit Sharma scored a ton. Performing equally well, spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed 6 Englishmen and emerged as heroes for Team India.

India registered a thumping victory against England on Thursday in the first One Day International (ODI) at Trent Bridge stadium of Nottinghamshire in England. Virat Kohli and Company beat England by 8 wickets and with 59 balls remaining.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opener Rohit Sharma emerged as the heroes of the match with their outstanding and match winning performances. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav trapped the hosts with his turning balls and dismissed 6 English batsmen for just 25 runs. Opener Rohit Sharma struck explosive 137 runs and Virat Kohli’s cool knock of 75 runs.

After winning the toss, Indian captain Virat Kohli invited Eon Morgan and company to bat first. With the help of half-centuries from all-rounder, Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler England scored 268 runs in 49.5 over.

1st ODI. It's all over! India won by 8 wickets https://t.co/iWWklQz7H3 #EngvInd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2018

On the track, where English skipper was hoping for no spin, Kuldeep Yadav’s turning balls restricted England for 268 runs. In reply, men in blue chased the target easily as Rohit tied the ball with boundary and lashed out 15 fours and 4 sixes. His opening mate Shikhar Dhawan scored quick 40 runs off 27 balls with rolling 8 boundaries.

“When he does bowl well, he’s very good. There’s no getting around that. He exposes an area of our game we need to improve on but that is a healthy thing,” said Morgan.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli played a fine inning of 75 runs off 82 balls with 7 fours. After winning T20i series, Virat Kohli and men has taken a lead in 3 match ODI series against England.

