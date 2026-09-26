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Home > Sports News > India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions

India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions

India men's hockey team defeated Japan 2-0 in the Asian Games 2026 to reach the semi-finals and top Group A. Goals from Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh helped defending champions India maintain their unbeaten run and strengthen hopes of another gold medal.

Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 2-0 to seal a semi-final spot at the Asian Games 2026.Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Indian men's hockey team defeated Japan 2-0 to seal a semi-final spot at the Asian Games 2026.Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 15:53 IST

India vs Japan: The Indian Men’s hockey team defeated Japan in their group-stage match to top Group A with four wins in four games. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over the hosts of the Asian Games 2026. Defending champions, India are now three matches away from winning the gold medal once again. Meanwhile, the Women’s team also recorded a win yesterday to book their place in the final four.

Abhishek scored the opening goal for the defending champions right at the cusp of the first quarter ending. Skipper Harmanpreet found the back of the net to double India’s lead and seal the win for his team. 

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Asian Games 2026 Hockey: India Reaches Semi-Final With 2-0 Win Over Japan

In a fierce pool A match on Saturday, defending champions India defeated hosts Japan 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Asian Games men’s hockey competition. In their first three pool games, India had already defeated South Korea 8-2, Sri Lanka 16-1, and Indonesia 13-1. They continued their undefeated streak by defeating Japan, their fourth straight victory in the competition.

India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match on September 28, which they are expected to win. 

Abhishek And Harmanpreet Singh Star For India

In the 15th minute, Abhishek scored from a field goal against Japan, and in the 40th minute, captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. Japan’s aggressive play matched India’s stick-for-stick throughout the thrilling first two quarters, but the reigning champs had a narrow one-goal advantage going into halftime.

Despite having plenty of ball control in the fourth quarter and quickly securing four penalty corners, the Indian team was unable to score against a determined Japanese defense.

Having won the gold medal in the previous edition, Harmanpreet Singh and co would be determined to defend their crown and boost India’s position at the medal tally. 

Also Read: IND vs WI, Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Trivandrum on Sunday? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of India vs West Indies

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India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions
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India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions
India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions
India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions
India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions
India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions

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