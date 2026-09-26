India Beat Japan 2-0 to Reach Asian Games 2026 Hockey Semi-Finals; Harmanpreet Singh Scores For Defending Champions

India vs Japan: The Indian Men’s hockey team defeated Japan in their group-stage match to top Group A with four wins in four games. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side qualified for the semi-finals with a 2-0 win over the hosts of the Asian Games 2026. Defending champions, India are now three matches away from winning the gold medal once again. Meanwhile, the Women’s team also recorded a win yesterday to book their place in the final four.

Abhishek scored the opening goal for the defending champions right at the cusp of the first quarter ending. Skipper Harmanpreet found the back of the net to double India’s lead and seal the win for his team.

Asian Games 2026 Hockey: India Reaches Semi-Final With 2-0 Win Over Japan

In a fierce pool A match on Saturday, defending champions India defeated hosts Japan 2-0 to advance to the semifinals of the Asian Games men’s hockey competition. In their first three pool games, India had already defeated South Korea 8-2, Sri Lanka 16-1, and Indonesia 13-1. They continued their undefeated streak by defeating Japan, their fourth straight victory in the competition.

India will take on Bangladesh in their final pool match on September 28, which they are expected to win.

Abhishek And Harmanpreet Singh Star For India

In the 15th minute, Abhishek scored from a field goal against Japan, and in the 40th minute, captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. Japan’s aggressive play matched India’s stick-for-stick throughout the thrilling first two quarters, but the reigning champs had a narrow one-goal advantage going into halftime.

Despite having plenty of ball control in the fourth quarter and quickly securing four penalty corners, the Indian team was unable to score against a determined Japanese defense.

Having won the gold medal in the previous edition, Harmanpreet Singh and co would be determined to defend their crown and boost India’s position at the medal tally.

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