India beat Pakistan: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and senior player Shoaib Malik were heavily trolled after their dismal performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup clash in Manchester against India on Sunday, June 16. The social media users made fun of the duo for several reasons. It started after Sarfaraz ignored the advice of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to bat first if he wins the toss. After the wicketkeeper-batsman elected to bowl first, the fans expressed anger at Sarfaraz.

Earlier in a day, PM Khan had said that in order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because “Raillu Kattas” rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today, adding that unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss and bat first.

There was no sigh of relief for Sarfaraz as India posted 336 on the scoreboard. The trolling took an ugly turn when Pakistan skipper was caught yawning behind the stumps. It did not stop here. The brutal trolling took another turn when Sarfaraz was clean bowled by Vijay Shankar. He played more like a test cricket as he scored just 12 runs in 30 balls.

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

"Sarfaraz Ahmed Has Become The First Pakistani Captain To Win A Game Against India In The World Cup" 😌

You All Will Hear This News Tomorrow.. iA #PAKvIND — Asfar 🇵🇰 (@LeoAsfar) June 15, 2019

Imran khan:if you won the toss choose the bat first

Sarfaraz:we’regonna bowl first

Imran khan#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/N18RUkKtUK — Usman Malik🇵🇰 (@pakistani68) June 16, 2019

After 5 wickets Sarfaraz is ready #IndiavsPakistan pic.twitter.com/uLWFxHPeFf — Jon Snow Targaryen (@GaindaSwami) June 16, 2019

The angry fans did not spare Malik who failed to deliver in the World Cup 2019. On the very first ball, Malik gave his wicket to Hardik Pandya. The right-handed batsman departed without troubling the scorer. Malik has only scored eight runs in the tournament so far.

shoaib malik missed his hundred by 100 runs ..so sad for him😔😔#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5i7Jqj9Km4 — being.skt (@being_skt) June 16, 2019

The reason why Shoaib malik got out early is maybe his passenger was waiting for him.#IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/hwqP86pRLG — Asad. 🇵🇰 (@GoStudyAsad) June 16, 2019

Shoaib Malik Just Missed his Century

By 100 runs. Real Hero ✌ pic.twitter.com/IB0kc5Ei7X — Ahsan Aleeh (@AhsanAleeh) June 16, 2019

Just when you think there can’t be a worst player at Old Trafford, Shoaib Malik steps up #INDvsPAK — Ali Sohail (@AliSohail07) June 16, 2019

Still better batsman than Shoaib malik and parchi#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/CahGbYFId2 — Adnan Ghani (@Adnanpti21) June 16, 2019

Senior and Experienced Batsman Shoaib Malik this #CWC19 vs England: 8(8)

vs Australia: 0(2)

vs India: 0(1) pic.twitter.com/GpYsVEPJl0 — Ahsan. 🇵🇰 (@imPakistaniLAD) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile, with today’s win, India have registered their seventh victory over Pakistan in the ICC mega-events. The Green Shirts have never defeated Men in Blue in the World Cup.

