Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  Sports»
  • India Beats Australia By 4 Wickets! KL Rahul’s Last Six Seals Champions Trophy Final Spot!

India Beats Australia By 4 Wickets! KL Rahul’s Last Six Seals Champions Trophy Final Spot!

India beats Australia by 4 wickets in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final! KL Rahul’s six seals the win as Hardik Pandya’s power-hitting turns the game.

India Beats Australia By 4 Wickets! KL Rahul’s Last Six Seals Champions Trophy Final Spot!


India has booked its place in the Champions Trophy 2025 final after a thrilling 4-wicket victory over Australia in the semi-final. KL Rahul sealed the win in style, smashing a six to take India across the finish line, marking their third appearance in the tournament’s final.

Image

Hardik Pandya’s Power-Hitting Turns the Game

Australia, known for their knockout-stage dominance, posed a stiff challenge, but Hardik Pandya turned the tide with his aggressive strokeplay. Facing Adam Zampa’s deliveries, Hardik displayed immense confidence, launching two massive sixes to push India closer to the target. While his initial approach seemed cautious, once he found his rhythm, he unleashed a flurry of boundaries, accelerating India’s chase.

However, just as the game was reaching its climax, Hardik fell to a catch at long-on, momentarily halting India’s charge. But with KL Rahul at the crease, India remained in control.

Image

KL Rahul’s Six Finishes the Job

With just a few runs required, KL Rahul delivered the finishing blow with a stunning six, ensuring India’s triumph over Australia in a crucial knockout match. The victory comes as a massive morale boost for the team, proving their resilience under pressure.

India’s Historic Champions Trophy Journey

With this win, India has now reached the Champions Trophy final for a record third time, a testament to their dominance in global cricket. Defeating a formidable Australian side in a high-stakes semi-final has further solidified their position as top contenders for the title.

With the final now in sight, all eyes will be on Team India as they aim to lift the Champions Trophy once again.

