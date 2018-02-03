Bringing back smiles on the face of every citizen, the Under 19 Indian cricket team lifted the ICC U19 World Cup for the fourth time by beating Australia in Bay Oval, New Zealand. The two teams were locking horns to clinch the world cup for the fourth time.

Bringing back smiles on the face of every citizen, the Under 19 Indian cricket team lifted the ICC U19 World Cup for the fourth time by beating Australia in Bay Oval, New Zealand. The two teams were locking horns to clinch the world cup for the fourth time. From Indian team’s side, Manjot Kalra remained untouchable to the Australian bowlers. Kalra scored 101 runs in just 102 balls and his total included eight 4’s and three 6’s in the innings. The second Indian player to get the most number of runs for the team was Havik Desai who scored 47 runs on 61 balls.

From India’s side, all-rounder Manjaot Kalra put up spectacular innings with his bat on the field. Kalra’s century in mere 102 balls helped India lift the World Cup for the 4th time. Following a beautiful victory against Australia, Delhi boy Manjot Kalra was chosen as Man of the Match. In the final ICC U19 World Cup match, Australia had scored 216 runs in 47.2 overs. Meanwhile, India made 220 runs in just 38.5 overs with 8 wickets to spare. Apart from Kalra, Indian batsman Shubman Gill from Punjab was chosen as the Player of the Tournament who scored 31 runs in 30 balls in the final match. U19 team India captain, Prithvi Pankaj Shaw from Maharashtra scored 29 runs in 41 balls. India thus became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Soon after U19 team, India lifted the cup the wishes started pouring in for the Indian team from all the corners of the country. Starting from the BCCI which also announced rewards for the coach Rahul Dravid and other team members. As per reports, BCCI announces prize money for India U19 team. Rahul Dravid, Head Coach India U19 to be awarded Rs 50 lakh, team members, and support staff to get Rs 20 Lakh each.