Wednesday, November 20, 2024
India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

India retained their Women's Asian Champions Trophy title with a 1-0 win over China. Deepika scored the only goal, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with 11 goals.

India won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) for a record third time by taking down Olympic silver medalist China 1-0, in an electrifying finale on Wednesday. Young striker Deepika stole the show with a sublime reverse-hit goal in the 31st minute that wrapped the result for India and retained the title for them.

Deepika Shines As Tournament’s Top Scorer

Indian hockey star Deepika was easily the best player in the tournament, bagging 11 strikes to sit atop the highest goal-scorers’ list. Her second-half penalty corner goal was nothing less than a sure-shot winner for India, ensuring them top slot. The win marked India’s third title at the ACT in 2016 and 2023 as their triumph and South Korea’s three titles are the only two teams to have won the championship in the history of the competition.

China, though fighting to the end, did not manage more than a third runner-up finish, while Japan sealed their third position after beating Malaysia 4-1 in the bronze medal match earlier today.

Fierce Contest From Start To Finish

A closely contested affair, the final was; both India and China put up a resolute defense. Promising circle penetrations by either side failed to materialize due to a well-contested backline defense which saw the half-end goalless.

India’s 17-year-old sensation Sunelita Toppo sparkled with her dazzling dribbling, defense-splitting runs and created opportunities for the team. The other worry line for India was penalty corner conversions. India won four successive penalty corners in the second quarter but could not convert them into goals.

China, too, had its share of near-misses as India’s goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam came up with a great diving save off Jinzhuang Tan’s attempt at a penalty corner early in the match.

Turning Point After Halftime

The turning point came just after halftime with Deepika converting India’s fifth penalty corner with a perfectly executed reverse hit. Later she earned a penalty stroke, but Chinese goalkeeper Li Ting displayed exceptional skill, saving the shot and thus taking the match into prolongation. Ting further continued her brilliant display, denying several attempts at hand, and the most critical one being a heavy strike by Sushila Chanu.

Trailing by one goal, China ramped up their attack in the last quarter through high-press hockey and entered India’s circle multiple times. But a sound Indian defense, with some of the experienced players, ensured the thin lead kept till the dying minutes of the match. This victory cements India’s dominance in the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy.

