India Beats England By Four Wickets In The 1st ODI, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

India defeated England by four wickets in the first ODI of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The Men in Blue delivered a clinical performance to continue their dominance over England, building on their success in the T20I series.

Chasing 249 runs set by England, India lost early wickets, with captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal both dismissed cheaply. However, Shreyas Iyer’s attacking 59 off 36 balls brought the hosts back into the game. His innings, which included 9 boundaries and 2 sixes, helped India recover from the early setbacks. Though Iyer was dismissed, Shubman Gill and Axar Patel took control, guiding India to victory. Gill remained unbeaten on 87, while Axar contributed 52 runs, ensuring the chase was completed with ease.

Despite the loss, England’s bowlers put up a strong fight. Jofra Archer impressed with his pace and bounce, while Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood each claimed two wickets. India’s top-order struggled, but the partnership between Gill and Patel ensured that the hosts would be successful in the chase.

Iyer’s performance was particularly notable as he returned to the XI after being dropped for the third ODI against Sri Lanka. His aggressive approach after India’s early loss of wickets allowed Gill to settle in. However, there were concerns over KL Rahul, who could only manage 2 runs. If his form doesn’t improve in the coming matches, Rishabh Pant could potentially replace him in the playing XI.

The second ODI of the series will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, with India looking to extend their lead over England.

