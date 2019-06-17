Fans use social media platform to as a mocking platform and to show their enmity towards their opponent. Here is some the funniest twitter reaction of this high intense India vs Pakistan match

India and Pakistan, Cricket is like a religion in these two South Asian countries. The game has a massive follower in this part of the World. But, when it comes to the clash between the two country’s cricket team, people literally go crazy. They mock each other, makes a funny advertisement, funny posters, and even slogans. In the time of 2015 World Cup, Star Sports made an ad which had a tagline called ‘Mauka Mauka’. The tagline went viral throughout the country. In the ICC World Cup 2019, many funny advertisements have been made by fans of these two countries. Here is some funny twitter reaction.

Earlier, after winning the toss Pakistan elected to bowl. India in their first innings batted brilliantly as Rohit Sharma scored a hundred. Sharma scored 140 runs off 113 balls. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 77 runs(65 balls). After 50 overs India scored 336 runs for 5 wickets.

Chasing the total Pakistan lost their opener Imam-ul-Haq early in the innings. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam built a steady partnership but as Indian leg-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav struck and broke the partnership, Pakistan started to lose wickets regularly and lost the game by 89 runs.

शानदार जीत के लिए भारतीय टीम को बहुत बहुत बधाई. Congratulations to Team India on a splendid victory. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 16, 2019

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019

Congratulations to Team India 🇮🇳 for another stunning victory against Pakistan in #CWC2019. I wish our men in blue all the luck in their march towards the coveted World Cup. #PakVsIndia pic.twitter.com/Es6tfi8leI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 16, 2019

He had a bad night so he was sleeping in most important match!

And when your captain sleeps, how you can win?#indvspakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/7yiM9kJQLn — I am Swaraj (@SwarajGarvit) June 16, 2019

We rib them. They rib us back. We love it, they love it too. Abbu or Abhinandan, they are simply ads. Maybe audacious, maybe clever – still just ads.

Laugh and move on. Like the cool dads that we are 😆. Baap to Baap hota hai, na? 😎 #IndiaPakistan #INDvsPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/twg5r6M2an — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) June 11, 2019

