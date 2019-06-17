India and Pakistan, Cricket is like a religion in these two South Asian countries. The game has a massive follower in this part of the World. But, when it comes to the clash between the two country’s cricket team, people literally go crazy. They mock each other, makes a funny advertisement, funny posters, and even slogans. In the time of 2015 World Cup, Star Sports made an ad which had a tagline called ‘Mauka Mauka’. The tagline went viral throughout the country. In the ICC World Cup 2019, many funny advertisements have been made by fans of these two countries. Here is some funny twitter reaction.
Earlier, after winning the toss Pakistan elected to bowl. India in their first innings batted brilliantly as Rohit Sharma scored a hundred. Sharma scored 140 runs off 113 balls. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 77 runs(65 balls). After 50 overs India scored 336 runs for 5 wickets.
Chasing the total Pakistan lost their opener Imam-ul-Haq early in the innings. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam built a steady partnership but as Indian leg-spinner, Kuldeep Yadav struck and broke the partnership, Pakistan started to lose wickets regularly and lost the game by 89 runs.