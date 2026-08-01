India Boxing Schedule, Commonwealth Games 2026: Can India Win 10 Gold Medals? Check Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And More

India Boxing Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026: India will be aiming for a memorable finish to its boxing campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as all 10 finalists take to the ring on Saturday (August 1) at the SEC Centre in Glasgow. Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain headlines the Indian contingent in the women’s 75kg final, while world champion Jaismine Lamboria, Arundhati Choudhary, Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam, Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal and Narender Berwal will also battle for gold medals. After India’s historic double gold in judo and Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal in athletics on Friday, boxing now presents the country’s biggest opportunity to further boost its medal tally.

India Boxing Schedule at Commonwealth Games 2026 (August 1)

Women’s 54kg Final: Preeti Pawar (India) vs Scarlett Delgado (Canada) – 3:30 PM IST

Preeti Pawar (India) vs Scarlett Delgado (Canada) – 3:30 PM IST Women’s 57kg Final: Jaismine Lamboria (India) vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) – 3:45 PM IST

Jaismine Lamboria (India) vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) – 3:45 PM IST Men’s 55kg Final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (India) vs Jye Dixon (Australia) – 4:15 PM IST

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (India) vs Jye Dixon (Australia) – 4:15 PM IST Women’s 51kg Final: Sakshi Chaudhary (India) vs Ruby White (England) – 9:00 PM IST

Sakshi Chaudhary (India) vs Ruby White (England) – 9:00 PM IST Women’s 60kg Final: Priya Ghanghas (India) vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) – 9:15 PM IST

Priya Ghanghas (India) vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) – 9:15 PM IST Women’s 70kg Final: Arundhati Choudhary (India) vs Chantelle Reid (England) – 9:30 PM IST

Arundhati Choudhary (India) vs Chantelle Reid (England) – 9:30 PM IST Women’s 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia) – 9:45 PM IST

Lovlina Borgohain (India) vs Emma-Sue Greentree (Australia) – 9:45 PM IST Men’s 60kg Final: Sachin Siwach (India) vs Tryagain Ndevelo (Namibia) – 10:00 PM IST

Sachin Siwach (India) vs Tryagain Ndevelo (Namibia) – 10:00 PM IST Men’s 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal (India) vs Dimeji Shittu (England) – 10:15 PM IST

Ankush Panghal (India) vs Dimeji Shittu (England) – 10:15 PM IST Men’s +90kg Final: Narender Berwal (India) vs Damar Thomas (England) – 10:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India Boxing Finals Live in India?

Fans in India can watch all the Commonwealth Games 2026 boxing finals live on the Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of the Games in India. Live streaming of the medal bouts will also be available on the Sony Liv App, allowing fans to follow India’s pursuit of up to 10 boxing gold medals.