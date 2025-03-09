Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
  India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players' Reactions After The Thrilling Match

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players’ Reactions After The Thrilling Match

India's victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 was powered by KL Rahul's calm batting, Hardik Pandya's leadership, and Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock.

India Claims Champions Trophy 2025: Here Are The Players' Reactions After The Thrilling Match


India’s victorious run in the Champions Trophy 2025 was marked by moments of composure and brilliant individual performances as they triumphed in the final against New Zealand in Dubai. The Indian players spoke to the media after their victory, reflecting on key moments that defined their success.

KL Rahul: Composure Under Pressure

KL Rahul, who played a crucial role in India’s chase, spoke about his calmness in the late stages of the match. “We still had a couple of batters to come, so I was confident we could get over the line, but in moments like this it’s all about holding your composure,” he said. Rahul expressed his happiness in finishing the game successfully for India, contributing to a tense but rewarding victory.

Image

Pandya: A Special Win for India

Hardik Pandya, in his reaction, celebrated the team’s performance. “It’s always amazing to win an ICC event, and especially the Champions Trophy,” he shared. Reflecting on the final, Pandya praised Rahul’s innings. “He was calm and composed and took his chances at the right time. This is what KL is – he has immense talent,” said Pandya, highlighting Rahul’s exceptional ability to handle pressure and his key contributions to the chase.

Rohit Sharma: Player of the Match

Rohit Sharma’s 76 runs off 83 balls earned him the Player of the Match award. Reflecting on his new attacking style, Sharma said, “It’s obviously not natural to me, but it’s something I really wanted to do.” He acknowledged the importance of the team’s backing in making such changes and felt that batting depth gave him the freedom to take calculated risks. “We want batting depth as long as possible and as deep as possible,” he added.

Rachin Ravindra: Player of the Tournament

Despite New Zealand’s loss in the final, Rachin Ravindra was awarded the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances throughout the competition. He expressed mixed feelings about the award, admitting it was bittersweet but appreciating the great final and India’s victory. Ravindra also reflected on his love for ICC tournaments, where the stakes are higher and the wickets suit his style of play.

Shreyas Iyer: Thriving Under Pressure

Shreyas Iyer, who came close to a half-century in the final, was overwhelmed by the victory. “I am feeling ecstatic to be honest. It’s hard to say it in words,” he admitted. Iyer also mentioned how much he enjoys playing under pressure. “I thrive under pressure and I love such moments,” he added. Though he was disappointed with his 48-run dismissal, he appreciated the team’s collective effort in the tournament.

Shubman Gill: Reflecting on India’s Winning Streak

Opening batsman Shubman Gill, who had an excellent partnership with Rohit Sharma, discussed their synergy. “It felt amazing. For the most part, I was sitting back and enjoying Rohit’s batting,” he said. Gill also reflected on India’s remarkable run, having won 8 consecutive ODIs, calling it an “amazing feeling.”

Mitchell Santner: New Zealand’s Leadership in Defeat

New Zealand’s captain, Mitchell Santner, despite his side’s defeat, praised India’s performance. “We got beat by a good side who turned up on the day,” he said, acknowledging India’s strength. Santner reflected on the tournament, highlighting the team’s growth despite challenges. He also credited Rachin Ravindra’s impressive showing with the ball and his maturity at such a young age. “He has got a massive future no doubt,” said Santner, acknowledging the young star’s contributions.

As India celebrated their Champions Trophy win, New Zealand, led by Santner, can still take pride in their overall performance in the tournament. Despite falling short in the final, their journey was marked by individual brilliance and team resilience.

ALSO READ: Champions Trophy 2025: Inside Indian Dressing Room Celebrations! Watch Team's Emotional Reaction After Historic Win

