Monday, May 12, 2025
India Clinches Seven Medals At Archery World Cup 2025 In Shanghai; Deepika Kumari And Parth Salunkhe Win Recurve Bronze

India secured 7 medals at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Shanghai, including bronze for Deepika Kumari and Parth Salunkhe in individual recurve events, as per Olympics.com.

India Clinches Seven Medals At Archery World Cup 2025 In Shanghai; Deepika Kumari And Parth Salunkhe Win Recurve Bronze

India secured 7 medals at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Shanghai, including bronze for Deepika Kumari and Parth Salunkhe in individual recurve events, as per Olympics.com.


India wrapped up a successful campaign at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Shanghai with a total haul of seven medals, highlighted by bronze medal wins for Olympian Deepika Kumari and rising star Parth Salunkhe in the individual recurve categories, as reported by Olympics.com.

Deepika Kumari, one of India’s most decorated archers, claimed her 37th World Cup medal by defeating South Korea’s Kang Chae-young — Tokyo 2020 team gold medallist — in the bronze medal match with a 7-3 win. Seeded 12th in the event, Deepika advanced with a quarter-final victory over Paris 2024 silver medallist Li Jiaman (6-2), before falling 1-7 to Olympic champion Lim Sihyeon in the semi-finals.

In the men’s recurve category, Parth Salunkhe, seeded 60th out of 64, pulled off a remarkable underdog run. He stunned 2020 Olympic gold medallist Mete Gazoz in a shoot-off in the first round, followed by a commanding 6-2 win over South Korea’s Kim Je Deok, a triple Olympic gold medallist. Though his fairy tale run ended with a narrow 4-6 loss to reigning Olympic champion Kim Woojin in the semi-finals, Salunkhe clinched bronze by defeating France’s Baptiste Addis, a Paris team silver medallist, 6-4.

While India’s recurve teams — including the mixed duo of Deepika and Dhiraj Bommadevara, the men’s team of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Dhiraj, and the women’s team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Anshika Kumari — failed to reach the podium, India dominated in the compound events.

In the compound category, India secured five medals:

  • Madhura Dhamangaonkar won gold in the women’s individual event.

  • The men’s compound team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav secured gold.

  • The women’s compound team — Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura, and Chikitha Taniparthi — won silver.

  • The mixed pair of Abhishek and Madhura claimed bronze.

  • Rishabh Yadav also added an individual bronze in the men’s compound event.

India’s performance in Shanghai demonstrates growing depth in compound archery, while the bronze finishes by Deepika and Salunkhe highlight the resurgence of Indian recurve talent on the global stage.

The next stage of the Archery World Cup 2025 will be held in Antalya, Turkey, from June 3 to 8, followed by the Madrid leg in July, and the World Cup Final in Nanjing, China, scheduled for October.

