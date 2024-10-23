Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India Coach Morkel Discusses Turning To Net Bowler, Says He Had To Stay Calm To Avoid “Embarrassment”

Bowling coach Morne Morkel rolled up his arms during India's training session and had a go with the ball, during which he had to keep reminding himself to stay calm and not "embarrass" himself.

India Coach Morkel Discusses Turning To Net Bowler, Says He Had To Stay Calm To Avoid “Embarrassment”

Bowling coach Morne Morkel rolled up his arms during India’s training session and had a go with the ball, during which he had to keep reminding himself to stay calm and not “embarrass” himself. During the training session, Morkel tried his hand with the ball after almost a year and bowled to KL Rahul before the second Test against New Zealand in Pune.

After having a go with the ball in the nets, Morkel revealed the thought that kept lingering in his mind while trying to find the groove he once had. “I need to remind myself that I’m 40 and not 23 anymore, and the last time I bowled was almost like a year ago. The boys asked me, sort of when I joined if I’m still fit enough to ball, and I said, don’t worry, you know, the day will come,” Morkel said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

As Morkel walked back again and again after landing a delivery, the process of self-talk continued, where he had to constantly remind himself to stay calm and avoid sustaining an injury. “I had to really, when I walked back to my mark, do a lot of conversation, self-talk and do the same. Just calm down. The last thing you do is get injured. Pull a hamstring and embarrass yourself. So I allowed myself to the ball big no-balls, which gave me that little bit of extra zip. And then obviously injury prevention was the main key thing,” Morkel remarked.

As Morkel continued to enjoy getting into the rhythm of bowling, he reminisced his days when he faced a fierce batting lineup while donning South African colours. The moment he landed his foot, Morkel could instantly recognise the difference between the subcontinent turf and surfaces of Australia and England.

“I have bowled too many over in India. My knees actually reminded me that the surfaces here are hard and slow and low, so don’t be silly. So, definitely in England and in Australia, where there will be a little bit more assistance for me on the surface.

Whenever I can get an opportunity, I would like to bowl. Yeah. I felt good like I feel real good about this one,” he added.
Morkel would be looking to bolster India’s bowling attack after the hosts went down 1-0 in the series. India will square off against New Zealand in the second Test, beginning on Thursday.

Read More : Bayern Boss Kompany Confident Of Barcelona Challenge

Filed under

Indian Coach indian cricket team Morne Morkel
Advertisement

Also Read

French Club Brest’s Incredible Journey : From Amateur To Champions League Football

French Club Brest’s Incredible Journey : From Amateur To Champions League Football

Massive Fire Erupts In Kupwara District, No Casualties Reported

Massive Fire Erupts In Kupwara District, No Casualties Reported

Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Cyclone Dana: Over 5,000 Relief Centers Set Up In Odisha

Yuvraj Singh’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Faces Backlash For Inappropriate Messaging

Yuvraj Singh’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign Faces Backlash For Inappropriate Messaging

Dominic Thiem Reflects On Court After Playing His Final Match Before Retirement

Dominic Thiem Reflects On Court After Playing His Final Match Before Retirement

Entertainment

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Suriya Recalls How He Faced The ‘Lowest Times’ Before Soorarai Pottru

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Here’s How Selena Gomez Unexpectedly Nailed The Audition For Emilia Perez

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Ranbir And Katrina Film ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani’ Re-Releasing On THIS Date

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

Zach Bryan Breaks Up With Brianna Chickenfry After Seen On Celebrity Dating App

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Giorgio Armani Launches New Blanche Jewellery Collection; What Is It Inspired By?

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Top Emulator Games to Relive Classic Retro Titles on PC & Mobile (2024)

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Explore Europe’s Shoulder Season: Fewer Crowds, Lower Prices

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox