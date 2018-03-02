Head coach of Indian Cricket team Ravi Shastri has praised wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his experience and a great contribution to Indian Cricket. There is no substitute for experience. That cannot be bought or sold in the market," says, Ravi Shastri. He will go down as one of the greatest one-day players the world has ever seen. And when you have that kind of experience, the level of fitness and what he's maintained.

Head coach of Indian Cricket team Ravi Shastri has praised wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his experience and a great contribution to Indian Cricket. MS Dhoni has been one of the most decorated captains for Indian cricket who has won many titles including ODI world cup, T20 world cup, champions and many other ICC trophies. In an interview, former cricketer and head coach Ravi Sashtri stated that experience and intelligence of MSD cannot be bought or sold in the market. The way he takes decisions cannot be matched.

The way MS Dhoni has changed his batting style from being a finisher to an anchor for the team is very difficult and only players can do such changes in their batting style. The team is lucky to play under his experience and made a big difference to the batting line up of the team. “When you have that cushion of someone like him coming at No. 5, 6 or even 7 it makes a big big difference,” Shastri added.

