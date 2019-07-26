The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which includes former cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy will select Team India's next head coach who will be the succeed Ravi Shastri.

Former cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy will appoint Team India’s new coach and successor of Ravi Shastri. The cricket governing body has appointed three of the senior players as the Cricket Advisory Committee. All 3 selectors have been star players of their time with no conflict of interest or controversy. The 3-member committee has been picked on the ad-hoc which will now appoint Team India’s coach.

Reports say interviews for India’s head coach are likely to be held on August 13 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. July 30 is the last date to apply for Team India head coach and support staff.

Currently, there are members in the support staff of Team India and the group is led by Ravi Shastri. Before the announcement of appointments, Ravi Shastri was given 45 days extension the contract expired at the end of the 2019 World Cup. He had replaced former spin sensation Anil Kumble. It is expected that skipper Virat Kohli will not play any role in the selection of the next coach.

Team India is scheduled to play 3 ODIs, 2 Test and 3 T20 matches against West Indies next month and the cricket governing body is looking forward to appoint the new head coach before it. Recently, there were reports that everything is not fine between the senior players and Ravi Shastri’s role was questioned after Team India’s disappointing defeat at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the semi-finals.

Shastri has taken over the command of Team India head coach on July 13, 2017, and Test winning percentage under his guidance was 62%. While in the ODI matches Team India won 43% matches.

