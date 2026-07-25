India Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule Today: Full List of Events, Timings, Medal Prospects And Indian Athletes in Action on July 25

India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 25th July Schedule: After kicking off their campaign with their first medal on Friday, India will be aiming to build on the start provided by para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar. The powerlifter won the bronze medal yesterday. Today, there will be a few chances for Indian athletes to add a couple of medals to the tally. It will be Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh who will be kicking off the day for India. Meanwhile, Swimming and Artistic Gymnastics will have six athletes vying for medals.

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 on 25th July

India wants to get their footfall in on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow by maintaining the momentum of the previous two days, as Day 3 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow starts on Saturday, the 25th of July. In fact, after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar brought home a bronze medal for India from the men’s heaviest category, the team finally registered the first successful day for them.

Finding their form in lawn bowls and boxing could well be the key to adding more to India’s count, but with artistic gymnastics also potentially offering a medal chance, the team will no doubt be dreaming of picking up more medals on Day 3. Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra take part in the men’s 400m freestyle swimming race for the first time. While boxer Sachin opens his challenge in the men’s 60kg category against a top contender, the women’s 3×3 wheelchair basketball pool continues their match against Pool B country Wales.

India Commonwealth Games 2026 Schedule for 25th July

3:50 PM: Lawn Bowls – Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh vs Paris Baker and Milika Nathan (Tonga)

4:00 PM: Boxing – Sachin vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada), Men’s 60 KG in Round of 32

4:19 PM: Swimming – Dhakshan Shashikumar (Heat 3) and Aryan Nehra (Heat 4) in Men’s 400 metre freestyle. Final later in the day if qualified.

4:35 PM: 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball – India Women vs Wales Women. Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi and Ritu will feature for the Indian team.

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowls – Putul Sonowal vs Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (Malaysia) in the Men’s Singles

8:15 PM: Artistic Gymnastics – Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale in Women’s Team Final and Individual Qualification. This will be a medal event.

11:37 PM: Swimming – Dhakshan Shashikumar and/or Aryan Nehra Final. This will be a medal event. This event will be subject to qualification from heats earlier in the day.



Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Jhandu Kumar After India Opens Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally With Historic Bronze