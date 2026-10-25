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Home > Sports News > India Create T20I History, Become First Team To Achieve This Milestone; Also Join Pakistan In Exclusive List | IND vs NZ

India Create T20I History, Become First Team To Achieve This Milestone; Also Join Pakistan In Exclusive List | IND vs NZ

India T20I Records: India have created history by becoming the first men's team to secure 200 outright T20I wins after defeating New Zealand by four wickets. The victory also marked their 300th T20I, with Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy starring in a record-breaking chase to extend India's series lead to 2-0.

India Create T20I History, Become First Team To Achieve This Milestone; Also Join Pakistan In Exclusive List | IND vs NZ

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 16:33 IST

India T20I Records: India have become the first men’s team to register 200 outright victories in T20 Internationals after defeating New Zealand in Christchurch. The thrilling four-wicket victory also marked India’s 300th match in the format, putting them alongside Pakistan as the only teams to reach the landmark.

India’s historic achievement came through a tense chase in the second T20I, where the visitors looked in trouble before Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy produced a match-winning finish. Their unbeaten partnership helped India reach the target with one ball remaining and extend their lead in the five-match series to 2-0.

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India Reach 200 T20I Wins: A Historic Milestone

The Christchurch victory took India’s tally to 200 outright wins from 300 T20I appearances. The team have suffered 83 defeats, while their remaining results include five victories through Super Overs and one through a bowl-out.

India’s win-loss ratio of 2.409 is the highest among the five teams with the most appearances in men’s T20Is. It is also the best figure among the 12 ICC Full Member nations, underlining India’s consistency in the shortest international format.

Reaching 300 matches in T20Is is another significant milestone. Pakistan are the only other men’s side to have played as many games in the format.



Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy Turn The Match Around

India’s record-breaking night was far from straightforward. Chasing New Zealand’s target on a challenging Christchurch surface, the visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and found themselves under considerable pressure.

With 68 runs required from the final five overs, Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy took responsibility for the chase. The pair remained unbeaten in a 69-run stand off just 30 deliveries, India’s highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in men’s T20Is.

Tilak finished with an unbeaten 51, while Reddy contributed an unbeaten 26. Their late acceleration ensured India crossed the finish line at 181/6 in 19.5 overs, winning by four wickets.

India Rewrite Their Late-Chase Record

India’s final-overs assault also produced another notable record. The team collected 68 runs during the last five overs of their innings, surpassing their previous best of 60 against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne.

The seventh-wicket partnership also eclipsed India’s previous highest stand for the seventh wicket or lower: an unbeaten 63-run association between Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2019.

What Comes Next?

India’s second consecutive victory has given them a 2-0 advantage in the five-match T20I series. They had also won the opening match after successfully chasing a target of 226.

The teams will now move to Wellington for the third T20I, followed by the fourth match in Auckland and the series finale in Hamilton.

The T20I series will be followed by five ODIs beginning November 4 and a two-match Test series starting November 19.

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India Create T20I History, Become First Team To Achieve This Milestone; Also Join Pakistan In Exclusive List | IND vs NZ
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