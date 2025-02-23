India Defeat Pakistan By 6 Wickets In ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Blockbuster Clash

The Men in Blue delivered a commanding performance, chasing down the 242-run target with ease, led by a crucial half-century from Shreyas Iyer and a record-breaking feat from Virat Kohli.

In a much-anticipated high-profile clash, India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue delivered a commanding performance, chasing down the 242-run target with ease, led by a crucial half-century from Shreyas Iyer and a record-breaking feat from Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli, as always, rose to the occasion and etched his name in cricket history by becoming the fastest Indian batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar. He marked this achievement with a magnificent unbeaten century, scoring 100* off 111 balls, delivering a masterclass in controlled aggression. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer played a composed innings, scoring 56 in 67 balls, showcasing his adaptability after a cautious start.



Earlier in the match, Pakistan posted a total of 241 runs in their allotted 50 overs. The innings saw several twists, with early wickets putting them under pressure before Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stitched together a crucial century partnership to stabilize the innings. Their resilience was key in giving Pakistan a fighting total, but India’s bowlers responded with remarkable efficiency.

Virat Kohli at his absolute best as India make it two wins from two in the #ChampionsTrophy 🔥#PAKvIND ✍️: https://t.co/O9lMfFTkQy pic.twitter.com/naqYOw8hVw — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2025

Having last met in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final—where Pakistan secured a dominant 180-run victory—India sought redemption and executed their chase with calculated precision. After losing captain Rohit Sharma early for 20, Shubman Gill played a crucial role in steadying the innings, taking on Pakistan’s pace attack with an aggressive approach. His fearless stroke play against Shaheen Afridi ensured that India never fell behind the required run rate.

Kuldeep Yadav was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/40, while Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel chipped in with crucial wickets to derail Pakistan’s momentum. Without Khushdil Shah’s late cameo of 39 runs, Pakistan would have struggled to even cross the 200-run mark.

Despite an early breakthrough by Shaheen Afridi, who dismissed Rohit Sharma with a pinpoint yorker, India’s batting depth ensured a comfortable victory. The win strengthens India’s position in the tournament, boosting their chances of securing a spot in the knockout stages. As the tournament progresses, fans eagerly await more thrilling encounters, but for now, India’s emphatic win over Pakistan is a moment to celebrate.

