The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended all discussions with India on hosting any international events until it gives a written assurance. The move has come after India denied visas to Pakistan shooters in the aftermath of Pulwama attack. ISSF yesterday intervened to avoid discrimination of Pakistani team. It had officially warned India of consequences as a host country for the future international competitions. It had suggested that the final call would be taken by the IOC

With the Indian government declining to guarantee in written to comply with the Olympic Charter, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended all discussions with India on hosting any international events until it gives a written assurance. The move has come after India denied visas to Pakistan shooters in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.

IOC’s move has come after ISSF President Vladimir Lisin yesterday announced that all the allotted 16 Olympic quotas for the 2020 Games up for grabs in New Delhi would be scrapped. Although the scrapping of quotas has been confined to only two categories, the rest 14 have been retained. The Olympic committee has revoked the Olympic qualification status for the men’s 25m rapid fire event from the New Delhi World Cup.

#FLASH International Olympic Committee has suspended all discussions with India on hosting any international event until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government of complying with the Olympic Charter. https://t.co/a9S4uiP5l1 — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2019

The withdrawal of Olympic qualification has been made in the category in which Pakistani athletes were also participating. The limited withdrawal has been made considering the participation of 500 athletes from 61 countries, who have arrived in India for the competition, reported PTI. The IOC said that India won’t be allowed to host future events unless the government assures in written to allow Pakistan shooters to play in the shooting World Cup.

Condemning India’s actions, the IOC said,”the IOC executive board also decided to suspend all discussions with the Indian NOC and government regarding the potential applications for hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India, until clear written guarantees are obtained from the Indian government to ensure the entry of all participants in such events in full compliance with the rules of the Olympic charter — and to recommend that the international federations (IFs) neither award nor hold sports events in India until the above-mentioned guarantees are obtained”, reported PTI

The international body further said, “the situation goes against the fundamental principles of the Olympic charter, in particular the principles of non-discrimination, as well as the IOC’s and the Olympic movement’s position, reiterated on many occasions over the past few years, that equal treatment must be guaranteed for all participating athletes and sporting delegations at international sports events, without any form of discrimination or political interference from the host country”.

After India announced that it won’t be granting visas to Pakistan shooters in the backdrop of Pulwama attack, the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) yesterday intervened to avoid discrimination of Pakistani team. The ISSF had officially warned India of consequences as a host country for the future international competitions. It has also said that the final call would be taken by the IOC.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More