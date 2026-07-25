India Face Fresh Injury Blow As Prince Yadav Pulls Up During Zimbabwe T20I, Shreyas Iyer Hints At Changes

India captain Shreyas Iyer has hinted at changes to the playing XI for the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe after pacer Prince Yadav suffered an apparent hamstring injury during the second match of the series.

The Men in Blue have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match contest, giving the team management an opportunity to rotate players for the dead rubber on Sunday, July 26.

Prince’s injury has emerged as the biggest concern for India ahead of the final fixture. The right-arm pacer pulled up midway through his run-up while bowling the second delivery of his second over and immediately clutched his hamstring before walking off the field. Despite the setback, Prince had made an impressive impact by picking up two wickets before leaving the ground.

Speaking after India’s victory, Iyer admitted that the injury could force the side into making changes for the final game.

“One of our players got injured unfortunately, so you might see a few changes tomorrow (Sunday),” Iyer said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

The injury comes as another setback for India, whose list of unavailable fast bowlers has continued to grow over the past two months. Ironically, Prince himself had joined the squad as a replacement for Harshit Rana after the latter was ruled out of the T20I series against England due to injury.

It remains to be seen whether Prince recovers in time or will have to undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, similar to Rana.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who played a match-winning knock, revealed that batting conditions were far from straightforward despite his fluent innings. Kishan struck nine boundaries and two sixes during his 44-ball stay at the crease and helped India take control of the chase.

Reflecting on the conditions, the left-hander said the surface demanded patience rather than all-out aggression.

“I didn’t feel that the wicket was where you can just go and score runs. There was the odd bounce for a few deliveries, so we felt we needed partnerships,” Kishan said.

India will now aim to complete a clean sweep when they take the field in the final T20I. With the series already in the bag, the visitors could use the opportunity to test their bench strength, especially if Prince Yadav is unavailable. The team management is also expected to closely monitor the pacer’s fitness before deciding the next course of action, hoping to avoid another long-term injury concern ahead of a busy international calendar.