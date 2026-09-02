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Home > Sports News > India Football Matches 2026: When And Where to Watch India vs Panama, Brazil And Uruguay Friendlies | TV Channel, Live Streaming, Dates, Venues

India Football Matches 2026: When And Where to Watch India vs Panama, Brazil And Uruguay Friendlies | TV Channel, Live Streaming, Dates, Venues

India are set to face three FIFA World Cup 2026 teams in a challenging September-October international window, with Panama, five-time world champions Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay on the schedule. Here are all the details, including TV coverage, live streaming, venues, dates, ticket information and India's squad.

When and Where to Watch India vs Brazil, India vs Panama & India vs Uruguay Football Friendly Matches on TV, Check Venues, Dates and More
When and Where to Watch India vs Brazil, India vs Panama & India vs Uruguay Football Friendly Matches on TV, Check Venues, Dates and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 17:04 IST

India vs Brazil, India vs Panama & India vs Uruguay Football Friendly Matches: India are set to face three FIFA World Cup 2026 teams in a challenging September-October international window, with Panama, five-time world champions Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay on the schedule. Here are all the details, including TV coverage, live streaming, venues, dates, ticket information and India’s squad.

India vs Brazil, Panama & Uruguay Football Friendly Match Details

  • India vs Panama: Saturday, September 26, 2026
  • Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • India vs Brazil: Saturday, October 3, 2026
  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
  • India vs Uruguay: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Where to Watch India vs Brazil, Panama & Uruguay on TV?

All three international friendly matches involving India against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in the Indian subcontinent. Sony Sports has acquired the broadcast rights for the fixtures and will also produce all three matches for the AIFF.

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How to Watch India vs Brazil, Panama & Uruguay Live Streaming?

The three India international friendlies will also be available for live streaming through Sony LIV App. Fans can follow the matches digitally through Sony’s live sports streaming platform along with the television coverage on Sony Sports Network.

India vs Panama, Brazil & Uruguay Match Schedule

  • India vs Panama: September 26, 2026 – Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
  • India vs Brazil: October 3, 2026 – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
  • India vs Uruguay: October 6, 2026 – Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

India vs Brazil, Panama & Uruguay Kick-off Time

The official kick-off timings for the three international friendlies have not been specified in the latest broadcast and fixture information. Fans are advised to check the AIFF and Sony Sports Network updates for the confirmed match timings closer to the fixtures.

India vs Brazil, Panama & Uruguay Ticket Details

The AIFF has handed the ticketing rights for the three fixtures to District. The early-bird sale for the highly anticipated India vs Brazil friendly began on September 2, 2026, at 4:00 PM IST through the District app and website. Tickets for the Panama and Uruguay matches have not yet been released.

How to Buy India vs Brazil Tickets?

  • Step 1: Open the District app or website and log in to your account.
  • Step 2: Set your location to Kolkata and search for the India vs Brazil event.
  • Step 3: Select your preferred stand and available seats.
  • Step 4: Complete the payment process through the available payment options.
  • Step 5: Once the transaction is successful, the e-ticket will be generated.

India Squad for Panama, Brazil & Uruguay Friendlies

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

India’s Preparations for Three Big Friendlies

India will begin their preparatory camp in Bengaluru on September 14 before facing Panama on September 26. The Blue Tigers will then travel to Kolkata on September 28 for their back-to-back fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay. The three matches give Khalid Jamil’s side an opportunity to test themselves against teams that featured at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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India Football Matches 2026: When And Where to Watch India vs Panama, Brazil And Uruguay Friendlies | TV Channel, Live Streaming, Dates, Venues
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