India Football Squad Announced: Khalid Jamil Names 26-Man Team for Panama, Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies

India Squad for Friendlies: Khalid Jamil, the head coach of the Indian men’s national football team, announced a 26-man roster for the FIFA International Match Window in September and October on Monday. The Blue Tigers will play three international friendlies against higher-ranked teams. On September 26 in Bengaluru, they will play Panama. On October 3 and October 6, they will play Brazil, the five-time world champions, and Uruguay, the two-time world champions, in Kolkata.

The three matches will provide India with valuable opportunities to test themselves against World Cup opposition, with all three nations having featured at the FIFA World Cup held earlier this year, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Jamil’s side will begin their preparatory camp on September 14 in Bengaluru. After the match against Panama, the Blue Tigers will travel to Kolkata on September 28 for their remaining two fixtures.

India Football Squad For Friendlies Against Panama, Brazil, Uruguay

India’s squad for the September-October FIFA Men’s International Match Window. 🐯 The #BlueTigers’ training camp will begin on September 14 in Bengaluru. September 26: 🇮🇳 vs 🇵🇦

October 3: 🇮🇳 vs 🇧🇷

October 6: 🇮🇳 vs 🇺🇾 Read more 🔗 https://t.co/T8KgsPnPYz#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/1qN9O14uOa — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) August 31, 2026







India’s 26-player squad for the September-October FIFA men’s international friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil

Four players have been named as reserves — goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, defenders Chinglensana Singh Konsham and Roshan Singh Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam. These players may be called up to the squad if required.

India Football Schedule:

September 26: India vs Panama at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

October 3: India vs Brazil at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

October 6: India vs Uruguay at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

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