India Gets Crushed In 2nd ODI As Australia Wins By 2 Wickets Despite Rohit Sharma’s 70, Check Top Match Highlights Here

Australia defeated India by two wickets in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, sealing the series 2-0. Despite Rohit Sharma’s 70 and Shreyas Iyer’s fifty, early wickets of Gill and Kohli hampered India, while Connolly’s composed innings guided Australia to a hard-fought victory.

Australia wins by 2 wickets (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)
Australia wins by 2 wickets (PHOTO: JIO HOTSTAR)

Published: October 23, 2025 17:22:24 IST

India got crushed by Australia by two wickets in the second ODI. 

The pursuit of the hosts began with a tentative feeling. At the beginning, Head and Marsh hesitated, then the latter fell. Head too could not do a great deal, and dropped on Rana.

Short met with Renshaw and they stabilized the vessel and were able to have timely fours. India did not help themselves because they plucked Short twice who made it to his fifty.

At the moment of his fall, Owen entered and attempted to have it completed earlier with Cooper Connolly at the opposite end Veteran-batting.

The South paw reached his fifty and Owen dropped with no very many runs required. Bartlett went down too but Connolly continued and delivered his team across the line.

India did make Australia stretch to the end but the hosts have won the series 2-0. India performed far better than the first match but the conditions in the morning worked against them. The ball cut and glided and rendered life difficult to the batters. Gill went down early and Kohli made another duck. Rohit sent away the storm and attempted to play big but fell in 70s off Starc. Iyer too received his fifty and dropped. India lost impetus and at the end it was the Rana-Singh couple that pushed them above 250.


India Vs Australia: What happened in the first ODI? 

Australia emerged victorious by seven wickets over India in the first ODI which was affected by rain in Perth. The new target that Australia pursued was 131 (through DLS method) and had 4.5 overs to spare because India could only score 136/9 in a 26-over match that had been cut short four times by rain stops.

Consequently, Australia lead 1-0 in the three match series. Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) were bitterly disappointed on their returns in India, and other new captain Shubman Gill (10) and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (11) flopped.

The late charge by KL Rahul, Axar Patel and Nitish Reddy yielded India to 136, which was too little but too late. In the case of Australia, skipper Mitchell Marsh scored the highest with an unbeaten 46, and Josh Hazlewood made two early wickets on a brilliant opening spell.

