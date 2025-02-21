Home
Friday, February 21, 2025
'India Has Dominated Pakistan For Long Period Of Time': Sourav Ganguly On India vs Pakistan Match

As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former captain Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on the team's strengths, key players, and their much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

‘India Has Dominated Pakistan For Long Period Of Time’: Sourav Ganguly On India vs Pakistan Match


As India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, former captain Sourav Ganguly shared his thoughts on the team’s strengths, key players, and their much-anticipated clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

India vs. Pakistan: Ganguly Backs India as Favorites

Speaking about India’s upcoming match against Pakistan, Ganguly expressed confidence in India’s dominance in white-ball cricket.

“India is a very powerful white-ball team, and recent records show India has dominated Pakistan. For me, India are favorites for this tournament. Batting may not be as easy in Dubai as in Pakistan, but beating India will be very, very tough for Pakistan,” Ganguly said.

On Virat Kohli’s Struggles Against Leg-Spin

Addressing Virat Kohli’s ongoing challenges against leg-spinners, Ganguly backed the star batter to overcome the issue.

“The quality of player Virat Kohli is and the number of runs he has scored for India, I am sure he will sort his problem out, including the one against leg spin,” he stated.

Mohammed Shami’s Five-Wicket Haul

After veteran pacer Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul against Bangladesh, Ganguly was full of praise for the bowler’s impact.

“I am not surprised by Shami’s fifer. He will continue to lead the attack. Of course, (Jasprit) Bumrah is the best bowler in the world right now, but Shami is not too far behind. The key is for him to stay fit throughout the tournament and shoulder the responsibility of bowling, just like Bumrah has done in his absence,” Ganguly remarked.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Meets With Car Accident, How Did The Car Crash Happen?

