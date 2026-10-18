‘India Have Lost All Five’: Tim Southee Reveals Surprising Jasprit Bumrah Test Record Against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah vs New Zealand Tests: Former New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee has highlighted an unusual statistic involving Jasprit Bumrah ahead of India’s upcoming Test series against the Black Caps. Despite being one of the world’s most feared fast bowlers, Bumrah has yet to feature in an Indian team that has beaten New Zealand in Test cricket, adding an intriguing subplot to the upcoming contest.

India have announced their squads for the ODI and Test assignments against New Zealand, with Bumrah included in the Test team after being rested for the 50-over matches. The two-Test series will be particularly important for India as they continue their campaign to qualify for the 2027 World Test Championship final.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will enter the red-ball contests with confidence after enjoying considerable success against India in recent Test meetings. Southee believes the visitors have developed an effective approach to handling Bumrah’s threat, making the Indian pace spearhead an interesting player to watch.

Tim Southee Explains New Zealand’s Success Against Bumrah

Speaking during a virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports Network, Southee suggested that New Zealand’s ability to negotiate Bumrah’s bowling has been a notable feature of their Test encounters with India.

Bumrah has played five Test matches against New Zealand and taken nine wickets. However, India have lost all five matches in which the premier fast bowler has featured against the Black Caps.

The statistic does not diminish Bumrah’s reputation as one of India’s leading match-winners, but it highlights the challenge awaiting him as India look to reverse their recent fortunes against New Zealand in the longest format.

With the upcoming series carrying significant importance for India’s World Test Championship ambitions, Bumrah’s ability to make decisive breakthroughs could prove crucial.

Tim Southee Backs Mohammed Siraj To Shine In New Zealand

Southee also identified Mohammed Siraj as another Indian fast bowler capable of making a substantial impact during the tour. He praised Siraj’s intensity, work ethic and ability to maintain pressure through long spells.

According to the former New Zealand pacer, Siraj could trouble batters if he consistently finds the right length in New Zealand conditions. His energy and willingness to keep attacking, Southee suggested, make him a valuable option for India.

Siraj’s role could become particularly important alongside Bumrah, especially if the conditions assist seam bowling during the Test series.

India, New Zealand Set For Multi-Format Battle

The tour begins with a five-match T20I series on October 22, followed by five ODIs starting November 4. The two-Test series is scheduled to begin on November 19.

For India, the red-ball leg presents an opportunity to challenge New Zealand’s recent dominance. Bumrah and Siraj could be central to that effort as the hosts seek a stronger result against a side that has repeatedly troubled them in Test cricket.