India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Gives Standing Ovation, As Captain Rohit Sharma Makes 119 Runs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned to form with a magnificent knock of 119 runs, leading India to a commanding four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. His 32nd ODI century, embellished with 12 boundaries and seven sixes, helped India chase down England’s target of 305 with 33 balls to spare. Contributions from Shubman Gill (60), Shreyas Iyer (44), and Axar Patel (41*), ensured India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit’s return to his fluent best was a sight for sore eyes for Indian cricket fans, especially with the Champions Trophy on the horizon. His innings was packed with classic Rohit touches—wristy flicks, powerful pulls, and precise timing—giving the crowd plenty to cheer for.

Chasing 305 with Style

Rohit got off the mark with a thick edge flying over point for four and soon found his rhythm, flicking Gus Atkinson for a six and lofting Saqib Mahmood over long-off. Gill, at the other end, displayed elegance with his signature short-arm jabs and drives through the covers. After a brief floodlight failure halted play for 35 minutes, both batters resumed their onslaught. Rohit raced to his half-century in just 30 balls, while Gill reached his 15th ODI fifty soon after.

The opening partnership of 136 ended when Jamie Overton’s precise yorker dismissed Gill. Virat Kohli followed soon after, edging Adil Rashid’s turning delivery to the wicketkeeper for five. Rohit carried on undeterred, reaching his century with a six off Rashid before eventually falling for 119 off 90 balls, miscuing a full toss from Liam Livingstone.

Middle-Order Steadying the Ship

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel kept the chase alive with a steady partnership. Though Iyer was run out for 44 and KL Rahul fell for 10, Axar’s calm presence and Ravindra Jadeja’s composed batting took India home. Jadeja sealed the win with an exquisite cover drive for four, bringing an emphatic victory for the hosts.

England’s Innings: Strong Start, Shaky Finish

Earlier, England posted a competitive total of 304 in 49.5 overs. Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65) led the way, while Liam Livingstone added 41 in the closing overs. Duckett capitalized on wayward deliveries early on, reaching his half-century in 36 balls. However, his attempt to take on Ravindra Jadeja ended in a mistimed shot to long-on.

Root anchored the innings with a measured knock, using clever reverse sweeps and well-timed pulls to find gaps. But just as England looked set for a bigger total, India fought back. Jadeja once again proved his worth, dismissing Root for the fifth time in ODIs. England lost their last seven wickets for just 85 runs, with Jadeja finishing with impressive figures of 3-35 in 10 overs.

