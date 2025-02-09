Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Gives Standing Ovation, As Captain Rohit Sharma Makes 119 Runs

Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned to form with a magnificent knock of 119 runs, leading India to a commanding four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI at Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Gives Standing Ovation, As Captain Rohit Sharma Makes 119 Runs


Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned to form with a magnificent knock of 119 runs, leading India to a commanding four-wicket victory over England in the second ODI at Barabati Stadium on Sunday. His 32nd ODI century, embellished with 12 boundaries and seven sixes, helped India chase down England’s target of 305 with 33 balls to spare. Contributions from Shubman Gill (60), Shreyas Iyer (44), and Axar Patel (41*), ensured India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rohit’s return to his fluent best was a sight for sore eyes for Indian cricket fans, especially with the Champions Trophy on the horizon. His innings was packed with classic Rohit touches—wristy flicks, powerful pulls, and precise timing—giving the crowd plenty to cheer for.

Chasing 305 with Style

Rohit got off the mark with a thick edge flying over point for four and soon found his rhythm, flicking Gus Atkinson for a six and lofting Saqib Mahmood over long-off. Gill, at the other end, displayed elegance with his signature short-arm jabs and drives through the covers. After a brief floodlight failure halted play for 35 minutes, both batters resumed their onslaught. Rohit raced to his half-century in just 30 balls, while Gill reached his 15th ODI fifty soon after.

The opening partnership of 136 ended when Jamie Overton’s precise yorker dismissed Gill. Virat Kohli followed soon after, edging Adil Rashid’s turning delivery to the wicketkeeper for five. Rohit carried on undeterred, reaching his century with a six off Rashid before eventually falling for 119 off 90 balls, miscuing a full toss from Liam Livingstone.

Middle-Order Steadying the Ship

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel kept the chase alive with a steady partnership. Though Iyer was run out for 44 and KL Rahul fell for 10, Axar’s calm presence and Ravindra Jadeja’s composed batting took India home. Jadeja sealed the win with an exquisite cover drive for four, bringing an emphatic victory for the hosts.

England’s Innings: Strong Start, Shaky Finish

Earlier, England posted a competitive total of 304 in 49.5 overs. Joe Root (69) and Ben Duckett (65) led the way, while Liam Livingstone added 41 in the closing overs. Duckett capitalized on wayward deliveries early on, reaching his half-century in 36 balls. However, his attempt to take on Ravindra Jadeja ended in a mistimed shot to long-on.

Root anchored the innings with a measured knock, using clever reverse sweeps and well-timed pulls to find gaps. But just as England looked set for a bigger total, India fought back. Jadeja once again proved his worth, dismissing Root for the fifth time in ODIs. England lost their last seven wickets for just 85 runs, with Jadeja finishing with impressive figures of 3-35 in 10 overs.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy Makes Shock ODI Debut At 33 – Will He Join India’s Champions Trophy Squad?

 

Filed under

Captain Rohit Sharma Gautam Gambhir

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Massive Fire Broke Out In Maha Kumbh In A Tent, 2nd Incident In A Day

Massive Fire Broke Out In Maha Kumbh In A Tent, 2nd Incident In A Day

Super Bowl 59: Donald Trump, Hollywood Stars To Attend Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Showdown In New Orleans

Super Bowl 59: Donald Trump, Hollywood Stars To Attend Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles...

‘Meet Perverted Creators’: Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Question On Samay Raina’s Show | Viral Video

‘Meet Perverted Creators’: Ranveer Allahbadia Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Question On Samay Raina’s Show |...

Watch | Rohit Sharma Halts DJ Chaos After Floodlight Failure In Cuttack ODI

Watch | Rohit Sharma Halts DJ Chaos After Floodlight Failure In Cuttack ODI

Study Finds Body’s Signaling Mechanisms Hold Key To Understanding The Brain

Study Finds Body’s Signaling Mechanisms Hold Key To Understanding The Brain

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox