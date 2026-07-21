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Home > Sports News > India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule

India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule

India Hockey Squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 has been announced, with Harmanpreet Singh leading the 20-man team. Craig Fulton has named a balanced squad featuring Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Amit Rohidas for Pool D clashes against Pakistan, England and Wales.

India announced a 20-man squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
India announced a 20-man squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 13:12 IST

India Hockey Squad: The 20-man Indian Men’s Squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, which will take place from August 15–30, 2026, was revealed by Hockey India on Monday. Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence in the team’s ability to “write its own chapter in Indian hockey history” after selecting them.

Ace defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped player, brings vast experience to a balanced squad comprising a blend of seasoned campaigners and exciting young talent.

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India Announces Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

“This is a well-balanced squad — the right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who’ve earned their spot through performance, not reputation,” Chief Coach Fulton said, while sharing his thoughts on the shape of the squad. 

The goalkeeping department includes Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera, while the defensive unit comprises Jarmanpreet Singh, captain Harmanpreet, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach. The midfield will be led by the trio of Manpreet, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Nilakanta Sharma and promising youngsters Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage. The attacking responsibilities will be on the shoulders of Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India to face Pakistan, Wales and England in Pool D

India, drawn in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, will play all their pool-stage matches in Amstelveen, Netherlands. “Press, counter, perform isn’t just our tactical identity – it’s how this group trains and thinks together every single day. We are not getting ahead of ourselves — one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we’re taking into every match,” added Chief Coach Fulton. 

India will begin their campaign against Wales on 15 August, before taking on England on 17 August and arch-rivals Pakistan on 19 August, which remains the most sought-after fixture of the pool stage. “Fifty years since 1975 (World Cup win), this group has a chance to write its own chapter in Indian hockey history, and we are really excited about it,” Fulton concluded.

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera 

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach 

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad 

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

Also Read: Commonwealth Games 2026: Date, Schedule, Who Are India’s Medal Hopes, Live Streaming, When And Where to Watch — All You Need To Know

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India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule
Tags: Craig FultonFIH Hockey World Cup 2026Harmanpreet Singhhockey indiaIndia Hockey SquadIndia Hockey Teammanpreet-singh

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India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule

India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule

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India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule
India Hockey Squad for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Announced: Harmanpreet Singh to Lead | Check Full Team And Schedule
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