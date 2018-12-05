Spirited India will take on new-look Australia in their first test match on December 6, 2018, at Adelaide after an assuring performance in the T20 series of the tour down under. Both the teams are preparing for a tough task and mental games have been in full swing. Both camps are praising the opposition while undermining their own chances but both will be content with their preparations and would be confident.

Australian summer always has been a special feature of any calendar year with riveting encounters involving some of the finest teams in the world, the Big Bash League, big crowds across grounds and appreciation of great cricket irrespective of the format to go along with the festivities of Christmas and new year’s adding to the spectacle as a whole.

The Australian audience has always had a special liking for test matches and that comes as a breath of fresh air amid the increasing popularity of the shorter formats. India comes into this series on the back of some confident performances even though the results may show otherwise. Their bowling line-up is balanced having a good mix of pacers and spinners capable of making use of different surfaces that they may encounter.

Australia have made wholesale changes to their line-up some forced while some are owing to form. Their batting line-up seems inexperienced in the longest format which could be a worry for them. Although, Australia have rarely been dominated on their own patch and could surprise a few experts who are predicting an emphatic Indian win.

India seemed to have found a formula for overseas tours playing 5 frontline bowlers in their team but have deviated from it naming only 4 recognised bowlers in their XII for the first test match, though, a batsman for number 6 slot is not yet decided with a straight showdown between Rohit Sharma and the young rookie Hanuma Vihari.

Team India's 12 for the 1st Test against Australia in Adelaide: Virat Kohli (C), A Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, M Vijay, C Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, R Pant (WK), R Ashwin, M Shami, I Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah #TeamIndia #AUSvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2018

Australia have handed a debut to opening batsman Marcus Harris who will open along with Aaron Finch while Mitchell Marsh has been dropped.

BREAKING Australia XI for the first Test: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 5, 2018

The first match is to be played in Adelaide where the pitch has been dry and slow so the spinners will play an important role throughout the match. The weather is expected to be hot for the first 2 days with periods of clouds but very slim chances of rain.

India skipper Virat Kohli in the Adelaide Oval nets today (watch with the sound on).@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OnhH5i7xkP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2018

"Bit of mayo"? We don't blame you @AaronFinch5! Good to see the Aussie opener given the all clear after this nasty one from @mstarc56 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/T8eFrtpIme — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2018

After Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney will host the other matches before the 3- Match One Day International (ODI) series. The result of this series would be an added incentive for Australia as they could displace India as the Number 1 test team in the world if they manage to win 4-0.



When will the match begin?

The match begins at 5:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Where can you watch the match?

The live broadcast will be available on Sony TEN 3 / 3HD in Hindi and Sony SIX / SIX HD in English as well as Sony LIV app.

