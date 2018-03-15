Stephen Constantine’s Indian football team bags the 99th spot in the FIFA world rankings. The team has already qualified for the Missing out the 2019 AFC Asian Cup ahead of locking horns in the qualifier match against the Kyrgyz Republic team, which is scheduled on March 27.

The Indian national football team also known as the Blue Tigers has gradually made an impact in the international circuit with impressive performances in their recent outings. The Sunil Chhetri-led team after making it into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings thrice in 2017 has once again gained a spot in the top 100. As per the latest FIFA world rankings which released on Thursday, Interestingly India has managed to achieve a spot among the top-100 on the chart despite not playing regular international football due to the domestic leagues: Indian Super League and the I League which concluded recently with Minerva taking the title. The Stephen Constantine coached team is yet to feature in an international contest in 2018.

Moreover, the team had featured three times on the list rising as high as 96th spot in July last year and had attained the best spot of 94th in February 1996. The team shares the 99th spot with Libya for having 339 points in their pot and has jumped three places to enter the top-100. Skipper Sunil Chhetri has been the driving force behind the team’s impressive run in the AFC Asian qualifiers where they had an easy stride winning five games in a row to book a spot in the competition scheduled to happen in Dubai in 2019.

India is set to lock horns with the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek on March 27 for AFC Asian Cup qualifier match, however, India has already qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. India is ahead of countries like Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain and North Korea as it stands at the 13th spot. The 32-man squad for the clash was picked by Constantine earlier this week, which features the Orthodox names. The Gaffer was slammed by the fans to have missed out on a number of new players who were in sensational form in the I League and the ISL.

Jeje Lalphekula alongside Sunil Chhetri will lead the line for the Blue Tigers supported by Chettri’s Bengaluru FC teammate Udanta Singh who will don the responsibilities on the right flank. Pritam Kotal alongside Sandesh Jhingan will be forming the defensive rock line. Considering India’s display in the previous qualifiers, they will go into the Kyrgyz Republic as favourites and finding a mention in the world’s best hundred teams right before the game will certainly be a major boost for both, the players and the coach.

Meanwhile, Stephen Constantine’s decision of omitting I-League players from the players’ list for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup has raised speculations of him favouring the same group of players. Absence of Michael Soosairaj and Sukhdev Singh names on the selection list have been regretted by I-League pundit and former India midfielder Reneddy Singh.

