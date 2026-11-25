India Lands 2028 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals After BAI’s Successful Hosting Of World Championships: India has secured the hosting rights for the 2028 BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals, with New Delhi set to welcome the world’s leading men’s and women’s badminton teams. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) awarded the event to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) following the successful staging of the 2026 BWF World Championships in the capital. The Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will return to India for the first time since 2014, giving the country’s shuttlers an opportunity to compete for the prestigious team titles in front of home fans. The announcement was made on Wednesday (Nov 25).

2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals To Return To India After 14 Years

New Delhi last hosted the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in 2014, when India’s women’s team secured its first-ever Uber Cup medal, winning bronze on home soil. The 2028 edition will bring the world’s top badminton nations back to the capital, with India’s men’s team also looking to build on its recent achievements. India won its maiden Thomas Cup title in 2022 and claimed bronze in 2026.

The hosting rights follow BAI’s successful organisation of the BWF World Championships in August, which brought more than 400 players from over 50 countries to New Delhi. The federation is now looking to use the momentum from that event to deliver another major international badminton championship.

BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma said the latest hosting rights reflected the trust that the international federation has placed in India’s ability to organise major badminton events. He also credited the country’s players and the association’s organisational efforts for strengthening India’s position in world badminton.

“Over the past few years, we at BAI have worked to make India a partner the BWF can count on to stage its biggest events. China has played that role for many years, and India has now earned that same trust. Our players have raised India’s standing on court, winning the Thomas Cup in 2022 and taking bronze in 2026.”

“As a federation, we have built the organisational capacity and mobilised the financial resources needed to deliver championships of this scale. I thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his vision of making India a sought-after destination for the world’s biggest sporting events.”

“By bringing championships like the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals to India, BAI is helping build the hosting track record that will strengthen the country’s bid to stage the Olympic Games. We will build on what we achieved in Guwahati and New Delhi, deliver a memorable Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in 2028 and continue to bring the biggest events in world badminton to India.”

India To Build On Successful Hosting Of 2026 BWF World Championships

The 2028 Thomas & Uber Cup Finals will give Indian badminton fans another opportunity to watch the country’s leading shuttlers compete as a team on home soil. BAI will look to build on the response to the 2026 World Championships, expand the sport’s growing fan base and bring more supporters closer to international badminton.

With the men’s team having won the Thomas Cup in 2022 and earned bronze in 2026, the home edition will also provide India with an opportunity to pursue another team title. The women’s team will have the chance to create fresh memories at the tournament, 14 years after winning its historic first Uber Cup medal in New Delhi.