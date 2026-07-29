India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Pays Emotional Tribute To Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to his childhood coach, Ramakant Achrekar, on the occasion of Guru Purnima, honouring the man widely credited with shaping one of cricket’s greatest careers. The batting legend visited Achrekar’s statue at Mumbai’s iconic Shivaji Park before sharing an emotional message that resonated with cricket fans across the country.

Guru Purnima, celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha, is dedicated to expressing gratitude towards teachers, mentors and spiritual guides. For Tendulkar, the occasion carried special significance as he remembered the coach who laid the foundation of his remarkable journey in international cricket.

On Wednesday, Tendulkar visited the statue erected in Achrekar’s honour near Shivaji Park in Dadar, a venue that has produced several accomplished cricketers over the decades. Posting photographs from the visit on social media, the Master Blaster reflected on the lifelong impact his mentor had on his career and personal life.

“Standing here today, I realised something. No matter how many years pass, I’ll always feel like I have one more ‘thank you’ left to say. Thank you for believing in me, guiding me, and helping me become the person I am. Happy Guru Purnima, Achrekar Sir.”

The bond between Tendulkar and Achrekar dates back to the cricket legend’s childhood. Encouraged by his elder brother Ajit, a young Sachin joined Achrekar’s coaching academy at Shivaji Park, where his immense talent was quickly recognised. The veteran coach encouraged Tendulkar to shift from New English High School in Bandra to Sharadashram Vidyamandir in Dadar, allowing him to play more competitive cricket and accelerate his development.

Under Achrekar’s guidance, Tendulkar featured extensively in Mumbai’s club cricket circuit, sharpening the skills that would eventually earn him a first-class debut for Mumbai at just 15 years of age. A year later, he fulfilled another dream by making his international debut for India as a 16-year-old.

Achrekar’s influence extended far beyond Tendulkar. Over the years, he mentored several prominent Indian cricketers, including Ajit Agarkar, Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre and Chandrakanth Pandit, earning widespread respect as one of the country’s finest cricket coaches.

His contribution to Indian cricket was recognised with the Dronacharya Award in 1990 and the Padma Shri in 2010. Although Achrekar passed away in 2019 after a prolonged illness, his legacy continues to inspire generations of cricketers, with Tendulkar’s touching Guru Purnima tribute serving as another reminder of the extraordinary bond between a coach and his student.